Alex Ovechkin will attend FC Dynamo’s centennial celebration match in Moscow

Alex Ovechkin will be back at FC Dynamo’s stadium on Friday but this time he won’t be throwing a body check on a defender or scoring any goals.

The Capitals captain will be in attendance to help the historic club celebrate its 100th birthday. FC Dynamo will play FC Fakel Voronezh in Russian Premier League action on the club’s big day.

Ovechkin is a lifelong supporter of Dynamo, a team for which his father Mihail played soccer professionally. Ovi is also a graduate of Dynamo’s hockey academy and won a Russian Super League championship and the Gagarin Cup with the organization as a senior player.

“Sasha Ovechkin will come to us for the match of the Century,” the club said on their social media accounts. “A prodigal Dynamo and GOAT of hockey will spend this exceptional day with us. Great news!”

Dynamo is currently sixth on the RPL table, six points behind the last standings position that would guarantee some form of UEFA competition next season. FC Fakel Voronezh is 14th and in danger of being relegated to the second tier of Russian soccer.

This will be Ovechkin’s first time back with the soccer club since he helped kick off the Moscow derby between Dynamo and Spartak last August.

Congrats to Dynamo on 100 years!

Screenshot via @fcdynamo/Instagram