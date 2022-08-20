Alex Ovechkin helps kick off Moscow derby between Dynamo and Spartak in Russian Premier League

Alex Ovechkin was back on a soccer field on Saturday but this time he wasn’t bowling over a defender or scoring a goal.

The Capitals captain was in attendance to help kick off a Moscow derby between his favored Dynamo side and their historical rivals Spartak. Along with him for the ceremonial first kick was recent Dynamo hockey academy graduate Yaromir Suslov.

Ovechkin is a lifelong supporter of Dynamo, a team for which his father Mihail played for professionally. Ovi, like the young Suslov, is a graduate of Dynamo Moscow’s hockey academy. Ovi won a Russian Super League championship and the Gagarin Cup with the organization.

No one-day contract this time but still a special moment for The Great Eight.

Dynamo would go on to win Saturday’s match 1-0 via a goal from striker Konstantin Tyukavin. The match also featured a red card shown to Dynamo defender Nikola Moro for two yellow card offenses.

Someone should let DC United, the current worst team in MLS, know that Ovi is handing out wins to any soccer team that will have him right now.

Screenshot via @fcdynamo/Telegram