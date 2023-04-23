Alex Ovechkin and family return to Russia with a small mountain of luggage

Alex Ovechkin is officially on his way back to Moscow. After eight straight years of making the playoffs, it’s an unusually long offseason for the Capitals captain and his family, and it looks like they’re prepared for the trip.

Nastya Ovechkina posted a video from the airport Sunday morning showing the four carts full of luggage the family is bringing with them back to Russia.

“When your vacation is 4 months 😅” writes Nastya.

The family has brought along plenty of Ovechkin’s gear bags, while two of the carts are devoted to ferrying sticks. It’s not clear from the video whether the bags use the same misleading number Ovi uses on his gear mid-season.

At the Capitals’ Breakdown Day last weekend, Ovechkin told reporters that he was going “straight to Moscow” this offseason and wouldn’t spend time at his vacation home in Miami.

He did make time to stop by a Nationals game before he left, reuniting with former teammate Jakub Vrana and taking to the field to watch batting practice.

Unlike many of his teammates, Ovechkin is not eligible to compete in the 2023 IIHF World Championship in Finland and Latvia. The IIHF suspended all Russian teams from competition in February of 2022 due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. They upheld that ban in March of this year.

Headline photo: @nastyashubskaya/Instagram