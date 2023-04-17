Zdeno Chara, wearing bib number 3333, completes Boston Marathon in 3:38:23

Zdeno Chara joined around 30,000 other athletes as he competed in the annual Boston Marathon on Monday.

The legendary Boston Bruin and former Capital towered over his competition in his first-ever marathon. He finished the marathon with a 3:38:23 time wearing bib number 3333, a tribute to his longtime #33 jersey number. He averaged 8:20 per mile.

Even in dreary weather, fans cheered for their 46-year-old former captain as he crossed the finish line. Marathon organizers played the Bruins’ goal song (”Kernkraft 400” by Zombie Nation) to celebrate his accomplishment.

THERE HE IS!! Bruins legend Zdeno Chara has crossed the #BostonMarathon finish line — to the sound of cheers and the #NHLBruins goal song! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/hIzQhMV4XH — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) April 17, 2023

At 6-foot-9, Chara was easily spotted by fans along the race route. The path travels through much of Boston and the surrounding towns, where locals and tourists alike turn out to support the runners.

Mom found @NHLBruins Zdeno Chara in Brookline. I tried to help her track on the app (bib #3333 of course) but she insisted he wouldn’t be hard to spot. #BostonMarathon pic.twitter.com/R7PQdgHBYI — Rachel Hopmayer (@rachelhopmayer) April 17, 2023

Chara announced his retirement at the start of this season, signing a one-day contract with the Bruins to finish out his storied career. He played over 1,000 games with the franchise, earning the Norris Trophy and winning the Stanley Cup over his 14-year tenure with the team. The seven-time All-Star spent one year with the Capitals during the 2020-21 season, where he became the oldest player in NHL history to participate in a fight.

Though he likely couldn’t qualify for the race based on speed alone, Chara was able to participate through the Boston Marathon’s Charity Program. The marathon waives qualifying times for thousands of runners who participate to raise money for worthy causes.

Chara ran to support the Thomas E. Smith Foundation, benefitting those living with paralysis, & The Hoyt Foundation, which aims to improve the self-esteem and confidence of disabled young people through increased inclusion. He announced his plan to run the Marathon last month via Instagram.

It’s hard to underestimate the importance of the Marathon to the city of Boston. This year marks an especially important race as the city honors the 10-year anniversary of the tragic Boston Marathon Bombings. The race has come to represent Boston’s resiliency following the attacks with fans turning out to celebrate the runners.

Chara wasn’t the only runner with a Bruins connection on Monday. David Krejci’s wife Naomi also participated in the race. When asked, the Bruins’ alternate captain wasn’t sure whether his former captain could outrun his wife.

“I don’t know, we’ll see,” he said with a smile. “She runs pretty well. I don’t know about Zee. We’ll see.” (For what it’s worth, Krejci finished less than 20 minutes after Chara, with a final time of 3:55:47.)

The Bruins will begin their first-round series Monday night when they take on the Florida Panthers. Chara’s former team enters as the clear favorite after a record-setting regular season. If he’s not too tired after the race, it’s very possible fans will see him on the ice as playoff festivities begin.

The full playoff schedule for Round One is available here.

Screenshot: Boston Bruins/Twitter