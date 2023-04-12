Garnet Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov help Bruins set new single-season points record as they reunite with former Caps teammates

Tuesday night’s game against the Boston Bruins saw a reunion with old friends as the Capitals continue to close out their season. The Caps faced both Garnet Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov for the first time since the two were dealt to the Bruins before the trade deadline.

The two had the opportunity to catch up with their former teammates at the game. Hathaway did himself one better, scoring a goal to put the Bruins up 4-2.

Hathaway’s marker came midway through the third shortly after Charlie Lindgren left the game with an injury. He slipped the puck past the left skate of Darcy Kuemper for his 13th of the season, putting the Bruins up 4-2.

Garnet Hathaway puts home Nosek’s beautiful dish to restore Boston’s two goal lead!#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/JZ1W4t9KOQ — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) April 12, 2023

Orlov, meanwhile, saw an excellent attempt scooped up by Lindgren. Both Orlov and Hathaway hit iron at points in the game, foiling attempts at further scoring.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery started both Orlov and Hathaway Tuesday night. Even amidst the game, the two made sure to catch up with their former teammates. Many of the Caps said hello to Hathaway as the first intermission ended.

Almost all of the caps skated by Hathaway to say hi before the start of the second period pic.twitter.com/vldKP2QoKp — x – IR (undisclosed) (@sammyersson) April 12, 2023

Late in the third, Orlov grinned as he gave a friendly shove to longtime teammate John Carlson.

orlov and carlson saying hi 😊 pic.twitter.com/8soj6fqZCR — HockeyKot (@hockeykot) April 12, 2023

Before the game, Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette noted the gap Orlov and Hathaway’s absence left on the team.

“They’re two gritty players that we had,” he said. “Orly’s one of our top defenders, a good offensive defenseman as well. Really consistent year after year for the Capitals. You lost a piece like that on the back end, you feel it.

“Garnet was a guy who provided a lot of energy, a heart and soul-type guy. He skated hard, he finished hits, he competed, he got his nose dirty. He was able to contribute offensively…Couple good pieces that moved over to the side here.”

With Tuesday’s win, the Bruins have set a new record for most points in a single NHL season (133). They had already set the record for most wins in a season (63) when they bested the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

A RECORD YEAR ROLLS ON. pic.twitter.com/Qrc0wnSdwd — p – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 12, 2023

The two former Caps have proven excellent additions to a stellar Bruins roster. Orlov earned the NHL’s First Star of the Week shortly after the trade, while Hathaway has fit right in with a rough-and-tumble Bruins team. By all accounts, they’ve been welcomed into the organization, even by notorious pest Brad Marchand.

In an interview with NHLPA.com‘s Chris Lomon, Hathaway was grateful for how his new team has brought him into the fold.

“I think because of the way I played against these guys, the way Orly played against these guys, we’ve earned a lot of respect in the eyes of the players on this team,” he said.

He went on to highlight what the trade has meant for his career.

“Being traded to the best team in the league, I think is something I take as a huge compliment for the work that I’ve put in and the career that I’ve had. To look back on it, I don’t think I could have scripted it any better. But, at the same time, it’s very unique, and it’s my story.”

Screenshot courtesy of @Capitals/Twitter