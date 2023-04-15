NHL releases full schedule for first round of 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs

With the regular season officially over, the NHL released its full schedule for the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs. A reminder: For the first time in nine years, it will not feature the Washington Capitals.
The first round officially begins on Monday, April 17, with four games. The Boston Bruins kick off the playoffs with a matchup against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. Three other games will be played that night including Hurricanes-Islanders, Stars-Wild, and Oilers-Kings.
It went down to the wire in the final game of the regular season to finalize the bracket for the First Round of the 2023 #StanleyCup Playoffs.
The full schedule is below.
Eastern Conference
Boston Bruins [A1] vs. Florida Panthers [WC2]
Game 1 – at Boston – Mon, April 17 – 7:30 pm – ESPN
Game 2 – at Boston – Wed, April 19 – 7:30 pm – ESPN
Game 3 – at Florida – Fri, April 21 – 7:30 pm – TNT
Game 4 – at Florida – Sun, April 23 – 3:30 pm – TNT
*Game 5 – at Boston – Wed, April 26 – TBD
*Game 6 – at Florida – Fri, April 28 – TBD
*Game 7 – at Boston – Sun, April 30 – TBD
Toronto [A2] vs. Tampa Bay [A3]
Game 1 – at Toronto – Tues, April 18 – 7:30 pm – ESPN
Game 2 – at Toronto – Thurs, April 20 – 7 pm – ESPN
Game 3 – at Tampa Bay – Sat, April 22 – 7 pm – TBS
Game 4 – at Tampa Bay – Mon, April 24 – 7:30 pm – TBS
*Game 5 – at Toronto – Thurs, April 27 – TBD
*Game 6 – at Tampa Bay – Sat, April 29 – TBD
*Game 7 – at Toronto – Mon, May 1 – TBD
Carolina [M1] vs. NY Islanders [WC1]
Game 1 – at Carolina – Mon, April 17 – 7 pm – ESPN2
Game 2 – at Carolina – Wed, April 19 – 7 pm – ESPN2
Game 3 – at NYI – Fri, April 21 – 7 pm – TBS
Game 4 – at NYI – Sun, April 23 – 1 pm – TNT
*Game 5 – at Carolina – Tues, April 25 – TBD
*Game 6 – at NYI – Fri, April 28 – TBD
*Game 7 – at Carolina – Sun, April 30 TBD
New Jersey [M2] vs. NY Rangers [M3]
Game 1 – at New Jersey – Tues, April 18 – 7 pm – TBS
Game 2 – at New Jersey – Thurs, April 20 – 7:30 pm – TBS
Game 3 – at NYR – Sat, April 22 – 8 pm – ABC
Game 4 – at NYR – Mon, April 24 – 7 pm – ESPN
*Game 5 – at New Jersey – Thurs, April 27 – TBD
*Game 6 – at NYR – Sat, April 29 – TBD
*Game 7 – at New Jersey – Mon, May 1 – TBD
Western Conference
Colorado [C1] vs. Seattle [WC1]
Game 1 – at Colorado – Tues, April 18 – 10 pm – ESPN
Game 2 – at Colorado – Thurs, April 20 – 9:30 pm – ESPN
Game 3 – at Seattle – Sat, April 22 – 10 pm – TBS
Game 4 – at Seattle – Mon, April 24 – 10 pm – TBS
*Game 5 – at Colorado – Wed, April 26 – TBD
*Game 6 – at Seattle – Fri, April 28 – TBD
*Game 7 – at Colorado – Sun, April 30 – TBD
Dallas [C2] vs. Minnesota [C3]
Game 1 – at Dallas – Mon, April 17 – 9:30 pm – ESPN2
Game 2 – at Dallas – Wed, April 19 – 9:30 pm – ESPN2
Game 3 – at Minnesota – Fri, April 21 – 9:30 pm – TBS
Game 4 – at Minnesota – Sun, April 23 – 6:30 pm – TBS
*Game 5 – at Dallas – Tues, April 25 – TBD
*Game 6 – at Minnesota – Fri, April 28 – TBD
*Game 7 – at Dallas – Fri, April 28 – TBD
Vegas [P1] vs. Winnipeg [WC2]
Game 1 – at Vegas – Tues, April 18 – 9:30 pm – ESPN2
Game 2 – at Vegas – Thurs, April 20 – 10 pm – TBS
Game 3 – at Winnipeg – Sat, April 22 – 4 pm – TBS
Game 4 – at Winnipeg – Mon, April 24 – 9:30 pm – ESPN
*Game 5 – at Vegas – Thurs, April 27 – TBD
*Game 6 – at Winnipeg – Sat, April 29 – TBD
*Game 7 – at Vegas – Mon, May 1 – TBD
Edmonton [P2] vs. Los Angeles [P3]
Game 1 – at Edmonton – Mon, April 17 – 10 pm – ESPN
Game 2 – at Edmonton – Wed, April 19 – 10 pm – ESPN
Game 3 – at Los Angeles – Fri, April 21 – 10 pm – TNT
Game 4 – at Los Angeles – Sun, April 23 – 9 pm – TBS
*Game 5 – at Edmonton – Tues, April 25 – TBD
*Game 6 – at Los Angeles – Sat, April 29 – TBD
*Game 7 – at Edmonton – Mon, May 1 – TBD
* if necessary
TBD – To Be Determined
All times Eastern Time
Which series are you most excited about?
