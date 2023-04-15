Home / News / NHL releases full schedule for first round of 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs

NHL releases full schedule for first round of 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs

By Ian Oland

April 15, 2023 12:01 am

With the regular season officially over, the NHL released its full schedule for the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs. A reminder: For the first time in nine years, it will not feature the Washington Capitals.

The first round officially begins on Monday, April 17, with four games. The Boston Bruins kick off the playoffs with a matchup against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. Three other games will be played that night including Hurricanes-Islanders, Stars-Wild, and Oilers-Kings.

The full schedule is below.

Eastern Conference

Boston Bruins [A1] vs. Florida Panthers [WC2]

Game 1 – at Boston – Mon, April 17 – 7:30 pm – ESPN
Game 2 – at Boston – Wed, April 19 – 7:30 pm – ESPN
Game 3 – at Florida – Fri, April 21 – 7:30 pm – TNT
Game 4 – at Florida – Sun, April 23 – 3:30 pm – TNT
*Game 5 – at Boston – Wed, April 26 – TBD
*Game 6 – at Florida – Fri, April 28 – TBD
*Game 7 – at Boston – Sun, April 30 – TBD

Toronto [A2] vs. Tampa Bay [A3]

Game 1 – at Toronto – Tues, April 18 – 7:30 pm – ESPN
Game 2 – at Toronto – Thurs, April 20 – 7 pm – ESPN
Game 3 – at Tampa Bay – Sat, April 22 – 7 pm – TBS
Game 4 – at Tampa Bay – Mon, April 24 – 7:30 pm – TBS
*Game 5 – at Toronto – Thurs, April 27 – TBD
*Game 6 – at Tampa Bay – Sat, April 29 – TBD
*Game 7 – at Toronto – Mon, May 1 – TBD

Carolina [M1] vs. NY Islanders [WC1]

Game 1 – at Carolina – Mon, April 17 – 7 pm – ESPN2
Game 2 – at Carolina – Wed, April 19 – 7 pm – ESPN2
Game 3 – at NYI – Fri, April 21 – 7 pm – TBS
Game 4 – at NYI – Sun, April 23 – 1 pm – TNT
*Game 5 – at Carolina – Tues, April 25 – TBD
*Game 6 – at NYI – Fri, April 28 – TBD
*Game 7 – at Carolina – Sun, April 30 TBD

New Jersey [M2] vs. NY Rangers [M3]

Game 1 – at New Jersey – Tues, April 18 – 7 pm – TBS
Game 2 – at New Jersey – Thurs, April 20 – 7:30 pm – TBS
Game 3 – at NYR – Sat, April 22 – 8 pm – ABC
Game 4 – at NYR – Mon, April 24 – 7 pm – ESPN
*Game 5 – at New Jersey – Thurs, April 27 – TBD
*Game 6 – at NYR – Sat, April 29 – TBD
*Game 7 – at New Jersey – Mon, May 1 – TBD

Western Conference

Colorado [C1] vs. Seattle [WC1]

Game 1 – at Colorado – Tues, April 18 – 10 pm – ESPN
Game 2 – at Colorado – Thurs, April 20 – 9:30 pm – ESPN
Game 3 – at Seattle – Sat, April 22 – 10 pm – TBS
Game 4 – at Seattle – Mon, April 24 – 10 pm – TBS
*Game 5 – at Colorado – Wed, April 26 – TBD
*Game 6 – at Seattle – Fri, April 28 – TBD
*Game 7 – at Colorado – Sun, April 30 – TBD

Dallas [C2] vs. Minnesota [C3]

Game 1 – at Dallas – Mon, April 17 – 9:30 pm – ESPN2
Game 2 – at Dallas – Wed, April 19 – 9:30 pm – ESPN2
Game 3 – at Minnesota – Fri, April 21 – 9:30 pm – TBS
Game 4 – at Minnesota – Sun, April 23 – 6:30 pm – TBS
*Game 5 – at Dallas – Tues, April 25 – TBD
*Game 6 – at Minnesota – Fri, April 28 – TBD
*Game 7 – at Dallas – Fri, April 28 – TBD

Vegas [P1] vs. Winnipeg [WC2]

Game 1 – at Vegas – Tues, April 18 – 9:30 pm – ESPN2
Game 2 – at Vegas – Thurs, April 20 – 10 pm – TBS
Game 3 – at Winnipeg – Sat, April 22 – 4 pm – TBS
Game 4 – at Winnipeg – Mon, April 24 – 9:30 pm – ESPN
*Game 5 – at Vegas – Thurs, April 27 – TBD
*Game 6 – at Winnipeg – Sat, April 29 – TBD
*Game 7 – at Vegas – Mon, May 1 – TBD

Edmonton [P2] vs. Los Angeles [P3]

Game 1 – at Edmonton – Mon, April 17 – 10 pm – ESPN
Game 2 – at Edmonton – Wed, April 19 – 10 pm – ESPN
Game 3 – at Los Angeles – Fri, April 21 – 10 pm – TNT
Game 4 – at Los Angeles – Sun, April 23 – 9 pm – TBS
*Game 5 – at Edmonton – Tues, April 25 – TBD
*Game 6 – at Los Angeles – Sat, April 29 – TBD
*Game 7 – at Edmonton – Mon, May 1 – TBD

* if necessary
TBD – To Be Determined
All times Eastern Time

