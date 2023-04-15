NHL releases full schedule for first round of 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs

With the regular season officially over, the NHL released its full schedule for the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs. A reminder: For the first time in nine years, it will not feature the Washington Capitals.

The first round officially begins on Monday, April 17, with four games. The Boston Bruins kick off the playoffs with a matchup against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. Three other games will be played that night including Hurricanes-Islanders, Stars-Wild, and Oilers-Kings.

It went down to the wire in the final game of the regular season to finalize the bracket for the First Round of the 2023 #StanleyCup Playoffs. Game 1s begin Monday, April 17, so get your picks in at https://t.co/SkSNLqqhAm. pic.twitter.com/rzYvt9cQkJ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 15, 2023

The full schedule is below.

Eastern Conference

Boston Bruins [A1] vs. Florida Panthers [WC2]

Game 1 – at Boston – Mon, April 17 – 7:30 pm – ESPN

Game 2 – at Boston – Wed, April 19 – 7:30 pm – ESPN

Game 3 – at Florida – Fri, April 21 – 7:30 pm – TNT

Game 4 – at Florida – Sun, April 23 – 3:30 pm – TNT

*Game 5 – at Boston – Wed, April 26 – TBD

*Game 6 – at Florida – Fri, April 28 – TBD

*Game 7 – at Boston – Sun, April 30 – TBD

Toronto [A2] vs. Tampa Bay [A3]

Game 1 – at Toronto – Tues, April 18 – 7:30 pm – ESPN

Game 2 – at Toronto – Thurs, April 20 – 7 pm – ESPN

Game 3 – at Tampa Bay – Sat, April 22 – 7 pm – TBS

Game 4 – at Tampa Bay – Mon, April 24 – 7:30 pm – TBS

*Game 5 – at Toronto – Thurs, April 27 – TBD

*Game 6 – at Tampa Bay – Sat, April 29 – TBD

*Game 7 – at Toronto – Mon, May 1 – TBD

Carolina [M1] vs. NY Islanders [WC1]

Game 1 – at Carolina – Mon, April 17 – 7 pm – ESPN2

Game 2 – at Carolina – Wed, April 19 – 7 pm – ESPN2

Game 3 – at NYI – Fri, April 21 – 7 pm – TBS

Game 4 – at NYI – Sun, April 23 – 1 pm – TNT

*Game 5 – at Carolina – Tues, April 25 – TBD

*Game 6 – at NYI – Fri, April 28 – TBD

*Game 7 – at Carolina – Sun, April 30 TBD

New Jersey [M2] vs. NY Rangers [M3]

Game 1 – at New Jersey – Tues, April 18 – 7 pm – TBS

Game 2 – at New Jersey – Thurs, April 20 – 7:30 pm – TBS

Game 3 – at NYR – Sat, April 22 – 8 pm – ABC

Game 4 – at NYR – Mon, April 24 – 7 pm – ESPN

*Game 5 – at New Jersey – Thurs, April 27 – TBD

*Game 6 – at NYR – Sat, April 29 – TBD

*Game 7 – at New Jersey – Mon, May 1 – TBD

Western Conference

Colorado [C1] vs. Seattle [WC1]

Game 1 – at Colorado – Tues, April 18 – 10 pm – ESPN

Game 2 – at Colorado – Thurs, April 20 – 9:30 pm – ESPN

Game 3 – at Seattle – Sat, April 22 – 10 pm – TBS

Game 4 – at Seattle – Mon, April 24 – 10 pm – TBS

*Game 5 – at Colorado – Wed, April 26 – TBD

*Game 6 – at Seattle – Fri, April 28 – TBD

*Game 7 – at Colorado – Sun, April 30 – TBD

Dallas [C2] vs. Minnesota [C3]

Game 1 – at Dallas – Mon, April 17 – 9:30 pm – ESPN2

Game 2 – at Dallas – Wed, April 19 – 9:30 pm – ESPN2

Game 3 – at Minnesota – Fri, April 21 – 9:30 pm – TBS

Game 4 – at Minnesota – Sun, April 23 – 6:30 pm – TBS

*Game 5 – at Dallas – Tues, April 25 – TBD

*Game 6 – at Minnesota – Fri, April 28 – TBD

*Game 7 – at Dallas – Fri, April 28 – TBD

Vegas [P1] vs. Winnipeg [WC2]

Game 1 – at Vegas – Tues, April 18 – 9:30 pm – ESPN2

Game 2 – at Vegas – Thurs, April 20 – 10 pm – TBS

Game 3 – at Winnipeg – Sat, April 22 – 4 pm – TBS

Game 4 – at Winnipeg – Mon, April 24 – 9:30 pm – ESPN

*Game 5 – at Vegas – Thurs, April 27 – TBD

*Game 6 – at Winnipeg – Sat, April 29 – TBD

*Game 7 – at Vegas – Mon, May 1 – TBD

Edmonton [P2] vs. Los Angeles [P3]

Game 1 – at Edmonton – Mon, April 17 – 10 pm – ESPN

Game 2 – at Edmonton – Wed, April 19 – 10 pm – ESPN

Game 3 – at Los Angeles – Fri, April 21 – 10 pm – TNT

Game 4 – at Los Angeles – Sun, April 23 – 9 pm – TBS

*Game 5 – at Edmonton – Tues, April 25 – TBD

*Game 6 – at Los Angeles – Sat, April 29 – TBD

*Game 7 – at Edmonton – Mon, May 1 – TBD

* if necessary

TBD – To Be Determined

All times Eastern Time

Which series are you most excited about?

Headline photo: NHL Press Release