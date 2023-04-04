The Washington Capitals are officially eliminated from making the playoffs

The Washington Capitals’ run of consecutive playoff appearances is over at 8.

Tuesday night, Washington was officially eliminated from postseason contention after the Florida Panthers defeated the Buffalo Sabres 2-1. There is no way, mathematically, the Capitals can make the 2023 playoffs at this point.

The Capitals would have been eliminated tonight either with a Panthers or Pittsburgh Penguins win. The Penguins got demolished by the New Jersey Devils 5-1 in their game.

And now, some sad GIFS (via GIPHY).

The last time the Capitals missed the postseason was during the 2013-14 campaign. The team cleaned house afterward firing head coach Adam Oates and George McPhee. The team hired Barry Trotz and Brian MacLellan in the aftermath and four years later the club won the Stanley Cup.

Under Peter Laviolette’s tutelage, the Capitals have not won a single playoff round and are in the throes of their worst season in 16 years, when Alex Ovechkin was in his second-year pro. The Capitals have been one of the most injured teams in the NHL, but even when fully healthy, they’ve scuffled mightily.

Laviolette is in the final season of a three-year contract.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB