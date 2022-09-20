Zdeno Chara announces retirement from NHL

After a quarter century in the NHL, Zdeno Chara is finally hanging up his skates at the age of 45. Chara announced the news on his personal Instagram, revealing he planned to sign a one-day contract with the Boston Bruins later in the day.

“After 25 seasons of professional hockey 1,680 NHL regular season games, 200 Stanley Cup Playoff games, and hundreds of international games I am proud to announce my decision to retire from the National Hockey League,” Chara wrote. “In doing so, I am honored to return to TD Garden today to sign a one-day contract with the Boston Bruins and officially finish my career with the team that has meant so much to me and my family. There are so many people that have helped contribute to my success, including all of you, and I look forward to properly thanking everyone this afternoon.”

Chara, a seven-time All-Star, will go down as one of the most durable and tough defensemen in NHL history. Chara played the most games by a rearguard in history (1,680) edging out Chris Chelios (1,651) during his final full season in the NHL. He also owns the record as the oldest player ever to get in a fight.

Chara became a legend during his time with the Boston Bruins (14 years), winning the Norris Trophy in 2009. Chara captained the Bruins to a Stanley Cup championship in 2011, defeating the Vancouver Canucks in seven games.

In total, Chara played 1,023 games for the Bruins, tallying 481 points (148g, 333a). Chara won the NHL’s Hardest Shot Competition five consecutive times as a member of the team from 2007 to 2012. His 108.8 MPH howitzer in the 2012 event is the hardest shot in NHL history.

Chara played one season for the Washington Capitals at age 43 (2020-21) after being wooed by Peter Laviolette in Longboat Key, FL. Chara was beloved by his Caps teammates and praised for his work ethic and leadership.

“When you see him walk around, you see him in the gym, there’s just this feeling he puts off,” Tom Wilson said. “This vibe he puts off that just makes everyone around him better. He’s an amazing leader. Watching him in there putting in work is surreal sometimes how strong he is. Just honestly, when he’s picking up weights, that should be heavy, they don’t look heavy. It’s a lot of fun to be around. I’ve found myself getting better just being around him, working out with him, preparing with him. He demands that from his teammates.”

When Alex Ovechkin first found out the team signed the legendary defenseman, he was excited. “Obviously, you know if someone tell me two or three years ago I’m gonna play with Lundqvist on one team and Chara on another team, I would say, ‘Are you guys crazy?'”

When Chara finally found the back of the net in a game against the New York Islanders, the entire Capitals team mobbbed him at the bench.

When the year ended, Chara said he was “grateful and humbled for the opportunity to play for Washington.”

Chara spent his final season with the team that drafted him, the New York Islanders. He scored a goal in the final minute of his final game.

CHARA…CHARA…CHARA! Relive last year's special moment when #33 scored a goal in the last minute of his last NHL game. He was named the first star and interviewed by @Shannon_Hogan postgame. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2WAERXMkPU — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) September 20, 2022

A sure-fire Hall of Famer, Chara is the tallest player to ever play the game at 6-foot-9.

Congratulations, Zee, on a tremendous career.