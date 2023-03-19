Capitals frustrated after non-call on hit to Evgeny Kuznetsov, praise TJ Oshie for fighting Matt Dumba

Evgeny Kuznetsov left Sunday’s Capitals-Wild game early in the third period, following a blindside hit by Wild rearguard Matt Dumba. Kuznetsov could be seen writhing on the ice following the check, which was deemed clean by the officials. He would not return to the game.

Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette did not have an update on Kuznetsov’s status, but he expressed concern over the hit during a terse and short postgame press conference.

“I don’t like the hit,” Laviolette said postgame. “You know what I mean? A player’s vulnerable like that, takes a pop at his head, I don’t like the hit.”

Dumba’s hit began at Kuznetsov’s shoulder, following through into contact with his head. Kuznetsov gripped his shoulder while laid on the ice in pain, unable to get up. Ultimately, he was able to stand up and skate off under his own power.

TJ Oshie took offense to the hit as well, expressing his displeasure after the whistle. While Kuznetsov laid on the ice, Oshie moved quickly to stand up for his teammate. He wrestled with Dumba, ultimately receiving a fighting major, instigating minor, and misconduct penalty. The Capitals came out of the incident shorthanded, giving up a goal shortly after the Wild’s power play expired. The Capitals would lose the game handily, with a final score of 5-3.

Postgame, Dylan Strome praised Oshie’s response to the blow.

“Good on Osh to step in,” he said. “That’s a veteran guy, leader on the team. [The hit] takes out one of our best players, so Osh steps up and fights someone. Got some momentum for us.”

Per The Athletic’s Michael Russo, Dumba didn’t hold a grudge against Oshie for the fight.

“I understand it,” Dumba said. “Hit like that goes the other way, I’m expecting our guys to step in and have each other’s back. That’s part of the game and something that I don’t think fighting can ever leave the game. It’s a way to police it.”

Despite the non-call, Strome suggested the hit could be reviewed by the NHL Department of Player Safety for supplemental discipline.

“I haven’t seen the replay yet,” Strome said. “I feel like it’s obviously kind of a blindside, and a bit to the head, but I haven’t seen the replay yet. I’m sure legal, whoever will take a look at that and see if it’s deemed punishable.”

The game was often chippy and aggressive, with a total of 62 PIMs called between the two teams. Matt Irwin and Mason Shaw threw hands at the end of the first, and a series of scrums followed throughout much of the game. Besides Oshie’s misconduct, Tom Wilson also received a misconduct for a tussle in the dying moments of the game.

Should Kuznetzov miss Tuesday’s match against the Columbus Blue Jackets, it would be his first absence due to injury in the 2022-23 season. Kuznetsov was suspended for one game early in the season for high-sticking Canucks player Kyle Burroughs.

The Capitals are already playing without John Carlson, Nick Jensen, and Darcy Kuemper, making the loss of Kuznetsov that much more devastating.

