Evgeny Kuznetsov leaves game after taking high, blindside hit from Matt Dumba

The Washington Capitals and Minnesota Wild game got feisty in the second period. Evgeny Kuznetsov threw a punch at a Wild player and Matt Irwin fought Mason Shaw as time expired.

In the third period, more scores were settled as Matt Dumba targeted Kuznetsov with a high, blindside hit as the Capitals forward moved the puck out of the defensive zone.

Dumba caught Kuznetsov in the left shoulder with the hit and then followed through into his head, sending the Russian centerman careening toward the ice. Kuzy laid on the ice as his Capitals teammates immediately skated to Dumba along the boards looking to fight.

After laying a HUGE hit on Evgeny Kuznetsov, Matt Dumba chucks some knucks with T.J. Oshie

TJ Oshie ultimately got Dumba out of the fray and the two briefly threw hands and wrestled. Officials broke up the fight quickly.

Matt Dumba lowers the boom on Evgeny Kuznetsov

Kuzy could be seen rolling around on the ice in pain and pawing at his shoulder, flexing his hand presumably to try and get full feeling back in his arm. Eventually he got up and slowly skated off the ice to the Capitals locker room.

In the end, officials decided to throw the book at Oshie. The Capitals winger and Dumba got five minutes each for fighting, but Oshie also got a two-minute instigator penalty and a 10-minute misconduct. Dumba was not given a penalty for charging or elbowing.

The Wild would go on to score just as the resulting power play ended, as Brandon Duhaime scored on a backhand to put the game out of reach for the Caps.

Brandon Duhaime scored on a backhand to put the game out of reach for the Caps.

Kuznetsov did not return.