A hat trick, fights, and another loss: Wild beat Caps 5-3

The Washington Capitals made the trip up to Minnesota to take on another of the NHL’s Central Division teams in the Wild. The Caps were hoping to get a better result than they did against the Blues at home on Friday.
Matt Boldy scored with less than a minute gone to open the scoring. Boldy struck again soon after to double Minnesota’s lead. Alex Ovechkin from his office with a blast past forever nemesis Marc-Andre Fleury cut the lead in half. Ryan Reaves got the two-goal advantage back with a deflection.
Brandon Duhaime made it four. Ovi potted another. Boldy completed his hat trick. Dylan Strome added one more.
Wild beat Caps 5-3.
Hoping for a little of this energy today.@rmnb
Let's Go Caps! @Capitals #CapsWild #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/lrBU2yT8R6
— Charlie McManus (@CharlieMcManus9) March 19, 2023
I foresee an Oshie goal based on warm-ups. Bro was doin some awesome stick handling and made ever goal. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/JsRedzuDU4
— Emily Longtin (@Emily_Longtin) March 19, 2023
Joe B and Locker looking super sharp up north #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/En55Px8ahR
— RMNB (@rmnb) March 19, 2023
The Caps were on the road for just this one and will come back to DC to play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. The Blooj were recently mathematically eliminated from playoff contention this season.
