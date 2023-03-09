Capitals vs Devils live analysis and updates (March 9, 2023)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils game on March 9, 2023.

Days after their failed attempt for their first three-game winning streak since 2022, the Washington Capitals are back at home and will take on one of the best teams in the National Hockey League – the New Jersey Devils – whom they kinda sorta helped become a super power for years to come.

If we go straight to brass tacks, the Capitals are sitting 12th in the Eastern Conference, five points out of a wild card spot. MoneyPuck has their playoff chances at 5.7 percent. They need to win this game and virtually their remaining 16 games after to make the playoffs, which obviously they will, duh.

From a blog point of view, we are already feeling the waning interest from fans in our analytics (please come back). It’s like preseason numbers here, which I guess makes sense. We’ll try to make this fun, though!

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington. Puck drop is a little after 7 pm. The Caps will be wearing their cursed W jerseys.

Congratulations, Nicke!

Congrats to Nicky on moving into the top-10 in games played all-time by a Swedish player in NHL history!#ALLCAPS | @LeidosInc pic.twitter.com/9StoD166XF — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 9, 2023

1st Period

The Capitals start Darcy Kuemper will face Akira Schmid in net.

Devils get a 3-on-1 break on their first rush up the ice and Ryan Graves hits the post.

Craig Laughlin calls the Capitals’ recent first periods terrible. He’s not wrong.

Alex Ovechkin takes the game’s first penalty, a slashing call on Timo Meier, at the 3:50 mark.

The Devils have the game’s first six shots 6:30 into the game.

🚨 1-0 Capitals. TVR gets a McNuggets Minute goal. A banked shot off a Devils defender and in through Schmid’s five-hole.

Gotta say – the fans at Capital One Arena – they’re so great considering the situation the team is in. It’s so loud.

The Devils lead in shots on goals 9 to 7 and in 5v5 shot attempts 14-12. The Devils are destroying the Capitals in expected goals 0.98 to 0.10.

2nd Period

After taking the puck hard to the net, Evgeny Kuznetsov clanks into Schmid’s pad and takes a diving penalty. It came during the first shift of the period.

Tom Wilson takes a holding penalty. Devils get their third power play.

Uh oh. Two goals in 37 seconds for the Devils. New Jersey now has the lead.

🚨 1-1 tie. Erik Haula scores at 6:55. From Dawson Mercer and Damon Severson.

🚨 2-1 Devils. Dawson Mercer at the 7:32 mark. From Nico Hischier and Tomas Tatar.

🚨 2-2 tie. Dylan Strome ties it a little over two minutes later. From TJ Oshie and TVR. It’s a two-point night for the UFA defenseman.

The Devils lead in shots in goal 25 to 14 and in 5v5 shot attempts 30 to 28. The Devils lead in expected goals 2.48 to 1.03.

3rd Period

Darcy Kuemper continues to play huge for the Capitals. He’s kept Washington in this game.

