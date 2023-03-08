Alex Ovechkin and Capitals grant 14-year-old Nate Wessel’s wish, sign youth hockey player to two-day contract

Although the trade deadline passed last week, the Capitals found a way to make another late-season addition to their roster.

Fourteen-year-old Nate Wessel, from Glenwood, Maryland, signed a two-day contract with the team on Wednesday after having his wish granted by the Capitals, his favorite player Alex Ovechkin, and Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic.

Nate was born with a heart condition and has undergone three open-heart surgeries. But he hasn’t let that stop him from his dreams. Despite his medical issues, he plays hockey and suits up for the Howard Huskies.

SIGNED! Nate Wessel, from Glenwood, is about to live out his dream with the Washington Capitals. The 14-year-old has signed a contract with the #ALLCAPS . Nate is here with @WishMidAtlantic. He has had three open heart surgeries and is thriving! pic.twitter.com/jqHb5dpSLI — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) March 8, 2023

Nate’s big day started by signing his new deal ahead of the team’s practice on Wednesday. Joined by Capitals assistant general manager and director of legal affairs, Don Fishman, and team president Dick Patrick, Nate put ink to paper on his two-way, two-day contract. Per Fishman, Nate will make $750K at the NHL level, the veteran minimum, and $80K in the AHL if he’s assigned to Hershey.

“Like with Alex Ovechkin, you get a jersey right away,” Patrick said.

“Congratulations,” Fishman said, extending his hand.

Then the group, including Nate’s entire family, posed in front of the gathered media. Nate held up his new custom number 8 Wessel jersey.

Sitting alongside Capitals president Dick Patrick and assistant GM Don Fishman, Nate signed a two-day contract with the club and was presented a customized jersey this morning. pic.twitter.com/OakQS1hCvI — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 8, 2023

Ovechkin introduced the newest member of the team before practice, presenting him with gifts and his own stall in the locker room.

Nothing like a personal introduction to the team from the #Gr8 himself complete with a team-signed stick and his own locker room stall!#ALLCAPS | @WishMidAtlantic pic.twitter.com/CcvwWGagPR — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 8, 2023

At the end of practice, Wessel took to the ice, taking shots on Capitals backup Charlie Lindgren with Ovechkin’s own stick.

Nate's first skate as a member of the Caps!#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/3leuSEssMj — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 8, 2023

While Ovechkin is best known for scoring goals, he took a backseat role this time, feeding passes to Wessel in the left circle. In a slapshot that might look familiar to Caps fans, Wessel sent the puck top-shelf past Lindgren before Capitals players swarmed him in celebration.

Quality work from Ovi’s Office pic.twitter.com/rPsi00Xnzp — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 8, 2023

“It was awesome,” Nate said. “It was really cool to be able to meet one of the best hockey players.”

Ovechkin, who scored his 816th NHL goal on Monday, had nothing but praise for Wessel’s skill.

“He was doing great,” Ovechkin said of Wessel, “It was a couple missed shots, but he probably was not warmed up. By the end, he hit it pretty hard”

Nate’s wish will continue Thursday night, where he will join the team as they face the New Jersey Devils.

Headline photo: Katie Adler/RMNB