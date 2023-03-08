This Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin talking bobblehead features their signature calls

Note: RMNB will get a tiny percentage of anything purchased through the following FOCO links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you. It’s one of the easiest ways to support the site.

Years in the making, RMNB’s latest collaboration with leading sports-bobblehead maker, FOCO, is now live: a Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin talking bobblehead.

Beninati and Laughlin collaborated and approved the design of the bobble, which has an Odd Couple theme. The two legendary announcers also personally provided sound bites of some of their signature calls, which will garner a laugh, smile, and positive memory every time you hit the play button. And yes, certain Lockerisms made the cut.

The bobbleheads are limited to an edition of 818. Once they’re gone, they’re gone! So grab one now.

Many years after Joe B and Locker were immortalized in bobble form for a team blood drive, the broadcasting pair wanted more personality in the design of their second bobblehead. Beninati, the beacon of professionalism, rocks a brown striped suit while Laughlin, crossing his arms, has a short-sleeved Capitals-branded t-shirt on. Their favorite hobbies away from hockey — golf and tennis — are represented in front of the booth with a golf club and tennis racket. Their nicknames Joe B and Locker are emblazoned on the base.

The bobblehead features both announcers painted and designed front to back, sitting in chairs behind their desk. The entire piece is impressive and has some weight to it.

Here’s a closer look at the designs of their faces.

FOCO tells me that the sound bytes play one-by-one as you hit the button located in the back behind Beninati. Here’s an example of how it works.

Recently, a friend of the site came over to my house and I showed off an early production sample of the bobblehead. My friend began laughing with joy. Once I hit the play button and he heard some of the sound samples, he lost it. The happiness this piece brought at that moment was something I’ll never forget.

I had shared and pushed for this bobblehead to be designed for nearly three years. Eventually, I got FOCO on board and then after nearly a year-long process with Joe B and Locker, this beautiful piece is now live.

One of the reasons why companies like FOCO are willing to put so much heart and resources into bobbleheads like this, in my opinion, is due to the passion of this fanbase and its appreciation for the little things. I really personally hope you like how this bobble turned out.

