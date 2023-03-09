Vitek Vanecek won’t start against Washington Capitals in first return to DC

Vitek Vanecek will not start against the Washington Capitals in his first game back at Capital One Arena with the New Jersey Devils, Thursday. Instead, Akira Schmid will be in net for New Jersey per NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti.

It’ll be Schmid’s second start in a week after a shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday and his first career start against Washington.

Schdmid has posted a.926 save percentage in 12 games this season, ranking third among all goalies with 10 or more games.

Devils at morning skate in DC: Tatar-Hischier-Mercer

Meier-Hughes-Boqvist

Palat-Haula-Bratt

Wood-McLeod-Bastian Siegenthaler-Hamilton

Graves-Marino

Smith-Severson Schmid (starter’s net)

Vanecek — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) March 9, 2023

Vanecek played in both Devils’ games against the Capitals in New Jersey, posting a 1-0-0 record, a .952 save percentage, and a 1.50 save percentage.

Vanecek played in relief for Mackenzie Blackwood in the third period of a 6-3 Devils loss on October 24, and started in a dominant 5-1 win on November 26, stopping 37 of 38 shots.

“I was a little bit nervous before the game. It was something special, playing against the Caps for the first time.” Vanecek noted after the 5-1 win. “I know they are a really good team, but I try everything I can to help the team and win the game.”

Vanecek has struggled recently, with only a .821 save percentage in his last five games. It’ll be his second reunion this week, following a 4-3 loss to Toronto against former goaltending partner Ilya Samsonov on Tuesday.

“[Facing Samsonov] wasn’t weird,” Vanecek told NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti Thursday, “That was just a battle. But it was nice to see him in the net and then playing versus them. He’s a really good goalie and it was a hard game. We just battled and it didn’t go [our] way.”

Vanecek will have one more opportunity to best his former team when the Capitals and the Devils close out the regular season on April 13th.

Vanecek spent two seasons with the Capitals and seven seasons total in their organization before a draft-day deal last summer sent him and the 46th overall pick to the Devils in exchange for the 37th and 70th overall pick. While in DC, Vanecek caught up with friend Martin Fehervary, as well as Capitals goaltending coach Scott Murray.

Meanwhile, Devils trade deadline pickup Timo Meier will play on the team’s second line in his third game for New Jersey.

“I think he’s fit in well,” Devils head coach Lindy Ruff said of Meier. He later added, “He’s played in a lot of different situations and we’re looking for some of his veteran leadership to help us out.”

The Devils will be the first team in NHL history to play four Swiss-born players Thursday night, according to the Associated Press’ Stephen Whyno. Schmid, Meier, former Capital Jonas Siegenthaler, and captain Nico Hischier will all be in the team’s lineup.

And are four Swiss players enough for Meier?

“There can never be enough,” he remarked.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB