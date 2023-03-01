Capitals vs Ducks live analysis and updates (March 1, 2023)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. Anaheim Ducks game on March 1, 2023.

The Washington Capitals enter tonight’s Anaheim Ducks game a shell of what they used to be.

Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan traded five different pending UFAs over the last week including Dmitry Orlov, Garnet Hathaway, Erik Gustafsson, Marcus Johansson, and Lars Eller. The Caps have five unrestricted free agents remaining on the roster Conor Sheary, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Trevor van Riemsdyk, Craig Smith, and Matt Irwin.

One of the newest Capitals, young defenseman Rasmus Sandin, will not play tonight due to visa issues, meaning the return of Matt Irwin and Dylan McIlrath on the third pairing.

At this point, losing, and losing a lot, is more beneficial for the Capitals than winning. While that’s no fun, let’s try to enjoy this as much as we can down the stretch.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington. Puck drop is a little after 10 pm.

Lines

Scott Harrington will make his Ducks debut tonight. John Klingberg and Dmitry Kulikov are scratched. #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/BBowU3RHVc — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) March 2, 2023

Pregame Shenanigans

1st Period

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson and Jensen-Fehervary get the start. Darcy Kuemper will oppose John Gibson in net.

The Capitals’ Dylan Strome takes the games first penalty, a trip, on Brett Leason at 2:25 in the period.

John Gibson stops a Nic Dowd chance shorthanded with his mask.

🚨 1-0 Capitals. Martin Fehervary scores on a put-in after a slick cross-ice pass from Nicklas Backstrom. Dylan McIlrath gets his first point, a secondary assist, as a Capital. The goal came 8:58 into the first period.

🚨 1-1 tie. Troy Terry skates around most of the Capitals’ forwards and then shoots past Dylan McIlrath’s sweeping stick check. The goal came 13:01 into the period.

Comment below. Refresh this article throughout the night as we’ll be updating it live.