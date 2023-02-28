Capitals trade Marcus Johansson to Minnesota Wild for third-round pick

The Washington Capitals have made another move before the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline.

Marcus Johansson has been dealt to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a 2024 third-round draft pick. ESPN’s Kevin Weekes was the first to report the news.

Johansson is an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason.

Johansson was acquired for his second stint with the Caps from the Seattle Kraken at last year’s trade deadline. In 78 games with the Caps this time around, he recorded 34 points (16g, 18a). At the time of this trade, Johansson is tied for third on the Caps in goal-scoring this season with 13 markers.

This is the fifth time in his career that Johansson has been traded and the second time he has been traded to the Wild. In 2020 he was moved to Minnesota by the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for Eric Staal. The Swedish winger put up 14 points (6g, 8a) in 36 games for the Wild during the 2020-21 campaign.

Johansson will rejoin former Capitals assistant coach and current Wild head coach Dean Evason in Minnesota. He played under Evason with both teams.

The Caps now have three third-round picks in the 2024 draft after making their two deals with the Wild and Boston Bruins. The team confirmed the news late Tuesday afternoon.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

Capitals Acquire 2024 Third-Round Pick from Minnesota for Marcus Johansson ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have acquired a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Marcus Johansson, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. The Capitals currently have five picks in the 2023 NHL Draft. Washington owns their first, second, fourth, fifth and seventh-round picks. The Capitals also now own eight selections in the 2024 NHL Draft – their first, third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh-round picks, as well as Boston’s third-round pick and Minnesota’s third-round pick – and eight selections in the 2025 NHL Draft. Johansson, 32, recorded 28 points (13g, 15a) in 60 games with the Capitals this season. The 6’1”, 203-pound forward has registered 435 points (157g, 278a) in 813 career games with Washington, New Jersey, Boston, Buffalo, Minnesota and Seattle.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB