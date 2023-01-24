Ovi’s back: Capitals vs Avalanche live analysis and updates (January 24, 2023)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. Colorado Avalanche game on January 24, 2023.

The Washington Capitals won the easy game (Arizona) and got torched in the difficult one (VGK) during the first two games of their three-game road trip. Now they’ll amble into Ball Arena looking to get back on track against the defending Stanley Cup champions.

The Capitals have two of those players from last year’s team on theirs now: Darcy Kuemper and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. They’ll both play tonight. The Capitals are incredibly 6-1-0 their last seven games against the Avs on the road.

The Capitals will be without Nicklas Backstrom and TJ Oshie for tonight’s game. Alex Ovechkin appears to be back.

The Avalanche will be without Cale Makar and several others.

Tonight’s matchup is on NBC Sports Washington Plus and puck drop is slightly after 9 pm.

1st Period

Ovechkin-Strome-NAK and Gustafsson-TVR get the start. Darcy Kuemper will face Alexandar Georgiev in net tonight.

Conor Sheary hits the post going shortside on a breakaway.

2022 Stanley Cup champions, Darcy Kuemper and NAK, were honored by the Avs at the 13:36 mark of the first period.

🚨 1-0 Avalanche. Dmitry Orlov just stood up Nathan MacKinnon big-time on an odd-man rush but MacKinnon still managed to poke it up to Artturi Lehkonen wide-open in front of the net for the goal. The tally came 8:57 into the first period.

Sonny Milano draws an interference minor on Kurtis MacDermid.

Jacob MacDonald to the box for tripping Martin Fehervary.

The Capitals lead in shots 12-9, but the Avs have the edge in 5v5 shot attempts 16-14. The Capitals lead in expected goals 1.71 to 0.46. Georgiev was the difference that period, making, as Craig Laughlin put it, “saves that he didn’t even know he was making.”

2nd Period

🚨 2-0 Avalanche. Andrew Cogliano with a deflection off a point shot past Darcy Kuemper to give the Caps a 2-0 lead. Kurtis MacDermid gets the primary assist. The goal comes 2:04 into the period.

🚨 2-1 Avalanche. Conor Sheary appears to get his stick on a Martin Fehervary point shot. Great work by Anthony Mantha along the boards to get it to the Slovakian defenseman. The goal came at the 4:48 mark.

Aliaksei Protas with a bad turnover, giving up a 3-on-1 break to the Avs. Darcy Kuemper stretches out and grabs a MacDonald shot with his glove to keep it 2-1.

Tom’s out of the game injured.

🚨 3-1 Avalanche. Alex Newhook gives the Avs’ a 3-1 lead at the 15:39 mark of the second period.

The Capitals have a shot on goals advantage of 24-23 but the Avs’ hold a 39-37 shot attempts advantage at 5v5. The Capitals have the expected goals advantage, 2.97 to 1.83.

3rd Period

🚨 3-2 Avalanche. Alex Ovechkin scores career goal no. 811. A one-timer at 5v5 from the left circle past Georgiev.

