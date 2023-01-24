Capitals players reveal their hidden talents, Alex Ovechkin doesn’t quite understand the assignment

Hockey players are some of the most talented athletes in the world. They combine elite ice skating ability, adept hand-eye coordination, super strength, and remarkable stamina to succeed at their sport.
But, rarely do we know what they excel at off the ice. The Capitals helped fill in some of those gaps by asking a handful of players what their hidden talents are.
Asking the boys their hidden talents#ALLCAPS | @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/QYDgDOWR3m
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 24, 2023
Backup goaltender Charlie Lindgren kicked things off by revealing that he plays a little guitar. That means he follows in the footsteps of Braden Holtby not only as a Capitals netminder but also one that is musically inclined.
Lindgren posted a series of videos in 2016 of him singing and playing the guitar with Colorado Avalanche 2013 draft selection Ben Storm as the ‘Michisota Boys’.
Tom Wilson revealed that he can speak a little French. Since French is one of Canada’s two official languages, it is taught in Ontario’s publicly funded English-language schools from Grades 4 to 8.
Wilson was born and raised in Toronto.
Forgot to share this little story involving Tom Wilson at Game 6 in Toronto. @russianmachine pic.twitter.com/4OHYuuXmH7
— Steve “Dangle” Glynn (@Steve_Dangle) April 27, 2017
The video eventually ends with Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin. Ovi states that his “hidden” talent is that he’s a hockey player.
This is the same Alex Ovechkin that boasts a trophy cabinet that includes a Stanley Cup, Calder Memorial Trophy, Art Ross Trophy, nine Maurice “Rocket” Richard trophies, three Lester B. Pearson/Ted Lindsay awards, and a Conn Smythe Trophy among other accomplishments.
Hardware #NHLAwards #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/I2j5WHD6X5
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 21, 2018
The secret might be out on that one, Ovi.
Here’s a list of the other hidden talents the boys revealed.
Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB
