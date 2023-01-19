2023 NHL All-Star Game jersey designs leak and they are indeed Reverse Retro inspired

A previous report suggested that the 2023 NHL All-Star Game jerseys would be Reverse Retro inspired.

You guys, they totally are.

The jersey designs leaked on Thursday ahead of the NHL’s official release of the sweaters.

The jerseys are based on the All-Star Game design from 1994 at Madison Square Garden but with Miami Vice colors since the game is being played at FLA Live Arena. One of the staples of the RR 2.0 jerseys is the NHL’s vintage orange shield, and that will also be on the collar of these new sweaters.

The Eastern Conference jerseys will be black and the Western Conference sweaters will be white. A star is outlined at the bottom which goes into the sleeves. On the back collar, there is a screenprinted 1994 ASG print with the Reverse Retro RR logo.

A few of the black Eastern Conference jerseys are already on sale at MedStar Capitals Iceplex but they do not include Alex Ovechkin’s name.

The jerseys are expected to go on sale online on Friday.