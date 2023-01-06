Report: This year’s All-Star Game jerseys will be Reverse Retro inspired

The NHL’s 2023 All-Star Game jerseys will be getting a new look this year.

According to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, the sweaters will be inspired by the league’s popular Reverse Retro program.

Some NHL All-Star Game jerseys tea: Heard this year's are going to be Reverse Retro jersey inspired. 🤔 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 6, 2023

The league has done two Reverse Retro releases (1, 2) with jersey supplier Adidas since 2020 and both Screaming Eagle designs have been very popular with Capitals fans.

It’s not clear what Wysh’s report could mean for the design of the sweaters. One possible solution is the league could utilize orange in honor of its old NHL logo. Each 2022 Reverse Retro jersey features the NHL’s orange shield on the front collar.

The league wore orange designs in the 70s and 80s that Wayne Gretzky made famous.

A closer look at the 2023 ASG merch on the NHL’s online store, however, may give an even better clue at what they look like. As first pointed out by Twitter user @joe_catarcio, the new design may be inspired by the popular 1994 ASG jerseys.

If the poster is illustrated accurately, the jerseys will have the same design from that game 29 years ago but with Miami Vice colors.

Per NHL.com, these sweaters were worn during the ASG held at New York City’s Madison Square Garden:

When the NHL renamed its conferences, the League got a perfect opportunity to take a new approach to its All-Star Game uniforms. For the 1994 game at Madison Square Garden, the teams wore designs featuring a giant star covering the entire front and back of the uniform. With the East in teal and the West in purple, it was the most unique color matchup the game had seen up to that point.

The league has since taken the poster down from its store suggesting there may be something to this.

If the NHL continues what it’s done in recent years, there will be two different jersey designs for each of the four divisional teams in the three-on-three tournament. Each All-Star team will have “home” and “away” colored jerseys and each All-Star will have the NHL team it plays for as a shoulder patch.