Pride Night: Capitals vs Wild live analysis and updates (January 17, 2023)

The Washington Capitals are back in action for a second consecutive night, finishing their back-to-back with a home date against the Minnesota Wild. The Capitals are coming off a 4-3 overtime win after TJ Oshie (game-tying goal) and Dmitry Orlov (OTGWG) played the heroes at UBS Arena.

The Caps will have another wild lineup as head coach Peter Laviolette cannot. stop. tinkering. with. his. lines. Anthony Mantha will be scratched for the third time as Nicholas Aube-Kubel will play on the top line. YOLO. Lars Eller will replace Nic Dowd after the fourth-line center suffered an injury against the Isles. Evgeny Kuznetsov will skate on the fourth line. Charlie Lindgren will get the start since Darcy Kuemper played last night.

The Capitals are celebrating Pride Night at Capital One Arena.

NBC Sports Washington will air the game. The opening faceoff will be a little after 7:00 pm.

1st Period

Congrats to Marcus Johansson for playing in his 800th career game.

Milano-Backstrom-Wilson and Gustafsson-TVR get the start. It’s Charlie Lindgren against Filip Gustavsson in net.

The Capitals, to the shock of no one, have no chemistry or shots 5 minutes in.

Capitals get the first power play of the night after the Minnesota Wild have a bad change and have too many men.

Evgeny Kuznetsov takes a penalty ending the power play early.

There have been no scoring chances in this game 12 minutes in.

NAK gets in a fight with Brandon Duhaime. Nothing happened. You know a fight was bad when both guys threw their gloves off but get matching minors for roughing.

🚨 1-0 Capitals. It’s a Marty Party on Pride Night. Martin Fehervary activates into the play from the point, gets a pass from Alex Ovechkin, and scores from the slot. The goal came at the 18:57 mark of the period.

Alex Ovechkin nearly scored on Gustavsson at the buzzer. Both players could be seen laughing as they skated off the ice. Whatever Ovi said, it had Gustavsson cracking up.

The Capitals picked up their play towards the end of the period, but they threw a lot of, what Joe Beninati called “lollipops”, on net. The Caps have a 13-3 shots on goal advantage and a 21-8 5v5 shot attempts advantage. The Capitals have a 1.46 to 0.13 expected goals advantage through one period.

The three shots allowed in the first period is a team low this season.

2nd Period

🚨 1-1 tie. A long point shot from Jared Spurgeon beats Charlie Lindgren through traffic. The goal came at the 50-second mark of the second period.

🚨 2-1 Capitals. Dylan Strome scores after a great centering pass from Martin Fehervary. Alex Ovechkin has assists on both Capitals goals tonight so far. The goal came at the 5:05 mark.

🚨 2-2 tie. Jonas Brodin goes on a skate and scores with Ryan Reaves setting a big screen in front of the net. “He’s as wide as he is tall,” Craig Laughlin said of Reaves. The goal came at the 13:12 mark.

Lars Eller to the box after a hook on Kirill Kaprizov in front of the net.

