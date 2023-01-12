Capitals announce details for Pride Night

The Washington Capitals will host Pride Night on Tuesday, January 17 against the Minnesota Wild.
The team will once again bring back its Pride Night auction, featuring autographed player-used sticks wrapped in rainbow-color Pride Tape and Capitals Pride pucks. The money raised will benefit SMYAL – a non-profit that helps meet the needs of LGBTQ youth. The Capitals say the auction will open on January 17 at noon.
The team is also making Pride bucket hats available for fans who purchase tickets through this link.
Other activations include:
While Pride Night is always special for many fans in the DC community, the Capitals’ celebration is somewhat muted compared to other NHL teams. Many clubs across the NHL have worn special Pride jerseys during warmups over the years, but the Capitals have yet to take that step.
