Capitals announce details for Pride Night

The Washington Capitals will host Pride Night on Tuesday, January 17 against the Minnesota Wild.

The team will once again bring back its Pride Night auction, featuring autographed player-used sticks wrapped in rainbow-color Pride Tape and Capitals Pride pucks. The money raised will benefit SMYAL – a non-profit that helps meet the needs of LGBTQ youth. The Capitals say the auction will open on January 17 at noon.

The team is also making Pride bucket hats available for fans who purchase tickets through this link.

Other activations include:

Capitals rainbow avatar on social media

A happy hour from 5-7 p.m. at Guy Fieri’s DC Kitchen & Bar. It’s for individuals who purchase Pride group tickets through Team DC.

Giant will present a $5,000 check to the Capitals Pride beneficiaries

In-game content will spotlight LGBTQ+ community members, messages, and themes.

Proceeds from the Capitals 50/50 Raffle on January 17 will also benefit SMYA

While Pride Night is always special for many fans in the DC community, the Capitals’ celebration is somewhat muted compared to other NHL teams. Many clubs across the NHL have worn special Pride jerseys during warmups over the years, but the Capitals have yet to take that step.

Here’s the press release from the Capitals: