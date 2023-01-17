Nicklas Backstrom was always targeting his comeback to be six months. His hard work made that happen. ‘It’s been some crazy months.’

Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom made his season debut on January 8 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Backstrom returned from a serious, career-altering hip resurfacing surgery that he had done on June 17. The procedure didn’t have a great track record with pro athletes but Backstrom was confident it was the only option he had to continue playing in the NHL at a high level.

Many Capitals fans worried the veteran Swede might be forced to retire or miss the entirety of the 2022-23 regular season because past precedent suggested that could be the case. Instead, Backstrom made his season debut a little over six months after the procedure was done. It caught many people by surprise.

While speaking on DC101’s Elliot In The Morning on Monday, Backstrom revealed that was his target date the entire time. He understood how it could have caught some by surprise.

“Probably, yeah,” Backstrom said. “In US, yeah. But, in Europe, they were a little more optimistic about this kind of rehab time.

“I was going to try and get back as quick as possible without rushing,” he continued. “My doctor told me six months and you’re good to go. That’s what I was aiming at and that’s always what I’ve been aiming at. If you ask people that don’t know this surgery that well and hasn’t experienced athletes with it, they will probably be on the safe side and say a little longer. Depends on who you talk to I guess. All I can say is right now I’m back playing, feeling great, and it’s just time to get going.”

During training camp, a source close to Backstrom told RMNB’s Ian Oland that the Swedish center was targeting January 2023 for his return. It seemed more aspirational than realistic, but Backstrom did the work to make it happen.

According to an ESPN story, Backstrom was in a swimming pool three days after the surgery, walking on crutches within two weeks, and lifting weights within two months. He ultimately returned to the ice four months later.

During Backstrom’s first game back, he skated 14:03 against the Columbus Blue Jackets, but admitted afterward that just getting through it healthy was a huge confidence booster.

“I was so nervous. I’ve never been that nervous in my life,” Backstrom said to DC101. “I think everything was pretty uncertain and we didn’t really know what to expect. I was really nervous going into it but then when the game started I got involved, got a couple hits, and fell on it many times. That was a good thing.”

Backstrom has seen his ice time tick up in each consecutive game since then and played a season-high 18:29 against the New York Islanders on Monday.

The crafty playmaker is just the second NHL player to play a game after having a hip resurfacing done. It’s a feat that only defenseman Ed Jovanovski can claim before him.

“When I started feeling really good I was like hopefully this can inspire other people that has these issues,” Backstrom said. “That’s something that drove me through my rehab. A lot of people probably didn’t expect me to be back out there. I wanted to prove to those people that for the love of the game I want to get back out there. And, here I am.

“It’s been some crazy months but it’s all for a good cause,” he continued. “We worked really hard in the gym making sure I get the strength back. It’s been a great journey. It’s nice to be back out there and play hockey.”

The 35-year-old pivot got on the scoresheet for the first time this season during the Capitals’ recent 5-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. In that game, Backstrom registered a primary assist on a TJ Oshie goal. On Monday, he got apple number two after assisting on Tom Wilson’s first goal of the year.

More points should come as Backstrom continues to get his hockey legs under him.

“It feels good to be back where I belong,” Backstrom said. “It’s hard to sit out for a longer period. Body feels good. Now it’s just getting back to game shape.

“I think that’s probably the tough part about coming back mid-season,” he continued. “You’re skating basically by yourself. Me and Tom have been skating with each other. We haven’t gotten a lot of practice with the whole team. I think that’s an area that you’re missing when you’re out there. Hopefully, we can get back on track to 100% as soon as possible.”

Backstrom’s next chance to get more minutes under his belt will come Tuesday night at Capital One Arena as the Minnesota Wild are in DC. It will be Backstrom’s first back-to-back since returning from the injury.

Segal made sure to ask Nicke if he felt healthy enough to play two games in two days.

“Yes sir,” Backstrom replied confidently.

