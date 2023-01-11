Nicklas Backstrom registers first point since returning from injury, a primary assist on a TJ Oshie goal

There was no guarantee Nicklas Backstrom would ever return to the NHL after having major offseason hip surgery. His career could have been over.

Now, not only is Nicke two games into his incredible comeback, he’s also back on the scoresheet.

Wednesday, during the Capitals’ 5-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, Backstrom registered his first point of the 2022-23 season, a primary assist on a TJ Oshie goal.

Oshie’s tally closed the Flyers’ lead to 4-3 with five minutes and 18 seconds to go in the third period.

Backstrom got the primary assist after catching a Martin Fehervary pass from the sideboards and finding Oshie streaking down the right wing. Oshie held onto the biscuit as long as he possibly could until he beat Carter Hart on his backhand.

like that A lot pic.twitter.com/4RP1gWmO6z — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 12, 2023

“I told him earlier, I was struggling to get him the puck tonight,” TJ Oshie said postgame. “It usually works out better when he has it in his hands and gets it to me. Always nice to get one on the tape from 19. He’s going to get his assists that’s for sure. I’m sure it’s nice for him to get that first one out of the way.”

For Backstrom, it was his 748th career assist and his 1,012th point in his 1,060th game. Backstrom now has 65 points in 60 career games against the Flyers.

Welcome back, Super Swede.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB