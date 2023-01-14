Capitals vs Flyers live analysis and updates (January 14, 2023)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers game on January 14, 2023.

Why does this feel like deja vu? Oh yes, because the Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers are playing each other once again after playing each other three days go. It’s a weirdly spaced-out home and home.

On Wednesday, the Flyers won after getting a hat trick from Travis Konecny. To use a nonhockey term to describe the Caps’ offense that night, it was bleh. RMNB had one source remarking that teams are emulating Nashville’s recent game plan to much success.

Tonight, the Capitals will have another different lineup with head coach Peter Laviolette deciding to scratch Dylan Strome.

This will also be Game Three of Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson back. So far the two have combined for one point – a Nicklas Backstrom primary assist on a TJ Oshie goal.

Tonight marks the last game of the Capitals’ wildly popular Reverse Retro 2.0 jersey.

NBC Sports Washington will air the game. The opening faceoff will be a little after 7 pm.

1st Period

Mantha-Dowd-Oshie and Orlov-Jensen get the start. Darcy Kuemper is facing Carter Hart in net. NO IPADS for the Flyers.

Lars Eller to the box for tripping.

🚨 1-0 Flyers. Scott Laughton scores on a tip of a Tony DeAngelo shot on the power play.

🚨 1-1 tie. Alex Ovechkin scores his 30th goal of the season, finding paydirt on his own rebound.

Dmitry Orlov hits the crossbar after taking a great backpass from Nicklas Backstrom.

The Capitals had a 7-5 advantage in shots on goal and a 20-10 shot-attempts edge at 5v5. The Caps also had an expected goals advantage of 0.95 to 0.26 in the period.

2nd Period

The Flyers are pouring it on.

🚨 2-1 Flyers. JVR beats Kuemper wide open in front of the net after getting a great pass by Owen Tippett. Poor coverage by the Caps. The goal came at the 4:51 mark.

🚨 3-1 Flyers. Less than a minute later, Wade Allison found the back of the net through traffic via a point shot.

The Capitals have a 21-15 shots on goal advantage and a 47-26 shot-attempts edge at 5v5. The Caps also had an expected goals advantage of 1.98 to 1.69 through two periods

3rd Period

Carter Hart plays out of his mind in the third period, but the Capitals still lacked a lot of chemistry looking out of sorts most of the game.

The Capitals outshot the Flyers 40-25 and 70-35 in 5v5 shot attempts. Though it looks like the Flyers just packed it in after they took the 3-1 lead in the second period. The Capitals held a 4.11 to 2.9 expected goals advantage in the game.

