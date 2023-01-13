802 Arlington County Elementary School children take field trip to MCI to cheer Alex Ovechkin on at practice: ‘They were juiced up’

The Washington Capitals hosted 802 fourth and fifth graders from five different Arlington County Public Schools at practice on Friday. The stated goal via a Capitals press release was to celebrate Alex Ovechkin’s historic milestone of hitting 800 career goals. But what happened wasn’t really that.

“Great day off from school,” Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette remarked. “You get to cheer on Alex Ovechkin and the team.”

Shortly before the Caps’ thirty-minute practice at 11 am, the kiddos got off busses and squeezed onto the metal benches in the grandstand.

And then they waited until it happened: the captain arrived.

Just when we thought this place couldn’t get any louder 😂#Gr800Kids pic.twitter.com/sVVFYbiG6m — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 13, 2023

The practice facility erupted in high-pitched, prepubescent cheers as Ovi walked out of the locker room and onto the ice. Ovechkin waved to acknowledge them.

“They were lively,” Laviolette said. “They were juiced up.” [Editor’s note: It’s unclear if Lavy means they were excited or had consumed juice boxes.]

It didn’t matter if Ovechkin was near the glass or carrying the puck trying to score, the crowd cheered. There were lots of signs, too, rooting him on.

“I knew it was going to be loud, but not that loud,” Ovechkin observed afterward. “I think it’s probably the loudest practice since we made the Stanley Cup Final. It was fun.”

“Usually there’s a few people out there but not like that,” Laviolette said. “Any time Ovi got anywhere close to them they blew the roof off of it.”

Friday vibes with 802 students at @MedStarIceplex to commemorate Alex Ovechkin surpassing 802 goals. Go, Caps, go @ovi8! @APSHPEAthletics pic.twitter.com/sWxLWfjjBp — Arlington Public Schools (@APSVirginia) January 13, 2023

When Ovechkin spoke to the press, he was more focused on what the experience could do for the sport moving forward.

“I think our organization and this 800 thing, it come out great,” Ovechkin said. “Kids, people, get involved. They get started to love more hockey. You never know. Maybe one of the kids is going to decide to play hockey. We’ll see.”

All the kids in attendance were also given special Ovi 800 shirts. And they all took class photos with Ovechkin before they left.

“When I was 12, we went to museums,” The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir observed. “What were your field trips like? Did you get to do fun things like this?”

“When I was 12, I was in practice,” Ovechkin said laughing.

Screenshot: @kmill.36/Instagram