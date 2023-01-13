Jakub Vrana a healthy scratch for second consecutive game in AHL

If Jakub Vrana is going to get back to the NHL, he’s going to have to claw his way back onto the ice in the American League first.

Friday the Grand Rapids Griffins announced that the 2018 Stanley Cup champion would be a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game.

Vrana was also held out of the Griffins’ 5-2 loss to the Iowa Wild on Wednesday night.

“The American Hockey League’s veteran rule remains front and center for the Griffins right now due to the fact they’re two players over the limit right now, so tough lineup decisions for Ben Simon and company remain,” Bob Kaser, the voice of the Griffins, said. “Tonight it will be Jakub Vrana who will sit his second straight game and he will be joined by (defenseman) Steven Kampfer.”

Vrana is a minus-six and has one point, a primary assist, in six games with the Griffins since being sent down. He’s currently in the AHL for good after being successfully passed through NHL waivers by Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman.

The AHL’s developmental rule mandates that of the 18 skaters who dress for a game, 13 of them must be developmental players. Players that are considered veterans are ones that have played in 260 or more professional games before the current season has started. Vrana has played in 323 games just at the AHL level alone.

Vrana had two points (1g, 1a) for the Red Wings before entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assitance Program. Since being traded to Detroit from Washington, Vrana has scored 22 goals in 39 games.