Alex Ovechkin wants the Capitals to bring back the Reverse Retro 2.0 jersey next season. He scored in every game he’s worn it.

Alex Ovechkin is one of the greatest goal-scorers of all time. He’s scored at a high clip in every jersey he’s worn no matter if it’s been the white Screaming Eagle, the red Capitals wordmark, or the blue W alternate sweaters.

But there’s been something special about the Caps’ Reverse Retro 2.0 jersey this season. Not only do they look stunning on the ice, but the sweater is nostalgic for Ovi. It features the logo he wore as a rookie in the NHL flipped with the team’s black Capitol Dome jersey from the 90s and 00s.

In 2020, Ovi personally asked the Capitals to bring the Screaming Eagle back on Instagram.

“@capitals the best one my 1st year 🙏🙏❤️️❤️️” Ovechkin wrote. In a second comment, he added, “lets make it happen… say yes pls… we all want it.”

The Capitals acquiesced to his request and for both of their Reverse Retro jerseys.

In this year’s edition, Ovechkin scored in every game he wore it – an astounding 11 goals in seven games. He also accomplished some incredible history along the way, too.

Milestones in the RR 2.0 jersey

Career goal no. 787 for most goals with a single franchise

Ties and passes Gordie Howe for second on the NHL goals list (Goals 801 and 802)

30th career hat trick

Scored 30th goal, tying NHL record for most 30-goal seasons (17)

Ovechkin completed his seven-game goal-scoring streak with a tally in the first period against the Philadelphia Flyer on Saturday. During the first intermission, the Capitals captain admitted he was not happy to see them go.

“Yeah, it sucks that it’s going to be our last game with this jersey,” Ovechkin said to NBC Sports Washington’s Al Koken. “I hope they gonna think about it and put it back next year.”

There’s a possibility the team could bring them back. The Capitals’ blue W alternates are in their final season so the Capitals could opt to make the black Screaming Eagle sweaters their third jerseys next season.

We’ll just have to wait and see how the Capitals respond. For now, let’s just enjoy the greatness Ovi accomplished in these sweaters: a whole heck of a lot.

November 5 vs. Arizona Coyotes (1 goal)

The Capitals played their first game in the sweaters in early November and Ovi scored the first goal in them. The goal gave Ovi 787 goals with a single franchise, breaking Gordie Howe’s record he set with the Detroit Red Wings.

November 24 vs. Calgary Flames (1 goal)

Of course Ovi scored a power-play goal from his office in the jersey. The Capitals captain beat Jacob Markstrom for career goal no. 791.

December 9 vs. Seattle Kraken (1 goal)

Ovechkin flattened former teammate Andre Burakovksy with an emphatic empty-net goal against the Seattle Kraken. The goal was the 796th of his career. The goal also marked Ovechkin’s 500th career even-strength goal (please don’t ask me to explain why this is considered an even-strength goal). Only three players have hit the 500-goal mark: Wayne Gretzky (617), Gordie Howe (566), and Jaromir Jagr (500).

December 23 vs. Winnipeg Jets (2 goals)

On this night, Ovechkin tied and then passed Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time goals list. Here’s all our incredible coverage of those goals.

This was the tying marker – career goal no. 801.

And this no-look empty-netter is what gave Ovi sole possession of second: career goal no. 802.

December 31 vs. Montreal Canadiens (3 goals)

The Montreal Canadiens are trying their best under head coach Martin St. Louis, but on this night they were simply not good enough. Ovechkin scored a hat trick, the 30th of his career, and ended the game with the Capitals’ ninth tally of the game. Afterward, he took a photo with Canadiens players’ moms.

January 3 vs. Buffalo Sabres (2 goals)

Ovechkin followed up his hat trick against the Canadiens with two goals in the Screagle sweater against the Sabres. This made talented prospect goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen the 167th different netminder Ovechkin had scored on in his career. These were the 807th and 808th goals of Ovi’s career.

After goal no. 808, Ovechkin high-fived his son Sergei who was sitting along the boards.

January 14 vs. Philadelphia Flyers (1 goal)

Ovechkin finished his prowess in the Screagle sweater with an unassisted backhanded goal against the Flyers. The goal was the 810th of his career.

