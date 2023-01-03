Alex Ovechkin fist-bumps Ovi Jr after scoring 808th career goal

Alex Ovechkin wasn’t done after scoring his 807th career goal against the Buffalo Sabres in the second period.

Seven minutes and ten seconds into the third, Ovechkin took a pass in the slot and fired a one-timer past Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. The goal gave the Capitals their first lead of the game, four to three.

It was also Ovechkin’s 808th career goal.

The goal was made possible by Conor Sheary after he ripped the puck off Rasmus Dahlin behind the Sabres net. He then sent a centering pass to Ovechkin for the quick strike.

While the goal was fun, the best part was the precious moment Ovi and Ovi Jr shared along the glass afterward.

As Ovechkin scored, he looked over to the side boards where his four-year-old son Sergei was sitting with a family friend. Ovechkin began enthusiastically pointing before giving his son a fist bump through the glass.

You GUYS. They both look so happy here.

Screenshots: NBC Sports Washington

The goal was Ovechkin’s 28th of the season. He trails only Connor McDavid (32) and Tage Thompson (30) in goals on the season. Thompson got to 30 after completing his hat trick in overtime in the same game.

Ovechkin’s two goals marked the 165th time he’s had a multi-goal game.

