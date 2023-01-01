Canadiens players’ moms took a photo with Alex Ovechkin after he scored a hat trick on their sons

The Montreal Canadiens are currently hosting a Moms’ Trip, which allows the mothers of their players to travel with the team and watch games live. The experience brought the Habs’ moms to Washington DC on Saturday to see the Capitals-Canadiens game at Capital One Arena.

The matinee game did not go well for the Habs. The rebuilding Canadiens lost 9-2 to the Capitals, suffering their most lopsided loss of the season. Alex Ovechkin scored his 30th career hat trick during the game and fans chanted “We Want 10” in the final minutes urging the team to hit double digits in goals.

Undaunted, the moms went down to the locker room to meet up with their sons after the game and ran into Ovechkin in the halls of Capital One Arena. They asked to take a picture and Ovechkin obliged. Surely they’ve seen their sons suffer worse losses in pee wee and bantam. It happens.

Hockey Le Magazine, a site that covers the Montreal Canadiens, posted the photo.

The caption Google translated reads, “The mothers of the Canadiens de Montréal players present in Washington had the opportunity to pose with living legend, Alex Ovechkin, yesterday afternoon,” Hockey Le Magazine wrote. “A nice memory.”

Ovechkin can be seen wearing the same hoodie, shorts, and beanie he wore when he met Gordie Howe’s sons after a Red Wings game earlier in December.

Earlier in the day, Canadiens’ moms got a tour of DC which included a trip to the National Mall.

Les mamans des joueurs visitent Washington! Habs moms visit Washington!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/u6gitnWpsU — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 31, 2022

The moms even took a photo in front of the Lincoln Memorial together.

En passant, ces mamans sont incroyables. ❤️ Best mamas ever.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/HljNzGsmJw — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 31, 2022

Now the Canadiens and their mothers are in Nashville where the team hopes to have some fun again and reverse its losing ways. The Habs have been outscored 16-4 in their last two games against Florida and Washington combined.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB