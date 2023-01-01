Martin St. Louis: Capitals fans’ chant wanting a tenth goal was ‘tough’ to hear

The Washington Capitals won 11 games in the month of December, which was one more victory than they had in October and November combined (10). The good times in DC have been rolling of late and that in turn spurned on one of the most ridiculous chants in Capitals’ history on Friday night.

The Caps defeated the Montreal Canadiens 9-2 as Alex Ovechkin registered his 30th career hat trick. Ovechkin’s third goal was the Caps’ ninth of the evening and Capitals fans, who have been very spoiled lately, wanted MOAR.

So a thundering “We Want 10” chant filled Capital One Arena with 3:25 remaining in the third period, encouraging their favorite team to try and score one more goal.

For Hockey Hall of Famer and second-year head coach of the Habs, Martin St. Louis, this was one of the most dreadful parts of the evening.

“I don’t know if I can pinpoint (just) one,” St. Louis said. “Obviously, giving up nine is pretty humbling, and when they’re chanting ‘We Want 10’ that’s tough. Probably, seeing the result was the most disappointing thing.”

The Canadiens actually gave up 10 goals in the game, but Marcus Johansson’s second of the night in the third period, which originally was the Capitals’ eighth goal, was overturned after a Coach’s Challenge for being offside.

so close tho pic.twitter.com/9RQ70ErCvo — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 1, 2023

The Capitals responded to the chant and kept pushing, nearly scoring in front of the net with seconds left in the game.

St. Louis admitted postgame that he struggled on the bench on if he should pull starting goaltender Jake Allen.

“It’s hard,” he said. “I probably could have helped him out. Could I have pulled him after six or seven? Probably. Once it got to eight or nine with four minutes to go, I think it was past the point in that department. I think as a young coach, it’s a learning experience for me. It’s not easy to pull your goalie. I’ll learn from this.”

The loss was so bad that St. Louis said that his team was just looking forward to a change in locale.

“We’re going to Nashville,” St. Louis said. “Hopefully that will help the boys’ morale. It’s a serious league. It’s a hard league. As much as you want to stay on task and grind, sometimes you need to get away from the game for a few days and that’s what we’re going to do.”

As for Ovechkin’s three-goal night and his chase of Wayne Gretzky’s goals record, St. Louis had this to say.

“Hats off to him.”

Headline photo: @LiserRai/Twitter