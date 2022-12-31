Fireworks: Caps beat Canadiens 9-2 as Ovechkin scores hat trick!

The Washington Capitals wrapped up 2022 with a ferocious win over the sometimes-feisty Montreal Canadiens.
Erik Gustafsson kept his red-hot streak going with an early goal assisted by Kuznetsov. Tipping in Aliaksei Protas’ pass, Garnet Hathaway made it 2-0 Washington going into first intermission.
Cole Caulfield cracked Charlie Lindgren with an unstoppable shot, but Nic Dowd returned fire by crashing the net. Alex Ovechkin finished off a great forecheck by Eller and van Riemsdyk, but Caulfield forced a turnover to get Montreal back into the game. Dylan Strome’s power-play roof shot made it 5-2 after forty minutes.
Ovechkin got his second of the game on a power play early in the third: a classico from the Ovi Spot. With help from Kuznetsov, Marcus Johansson did some loop-the-loops before scoring his 10th of the season. Anthony Mantha scored on a breakaway, and then Alex Ovechkin did the same, securing a hat trick and making it 9-2.
Caps win!
The final Bailamos of 2022:
The man is wearing the eagle did you expect him not to score? pic.twitter.com/MQRm176BN4
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 31, 2022
spin cycle: infinity pic.twitter.com/qSCu58UtOM
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 31, 2022
formal wear! #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/D7zqm42gjv
— good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) December 31, 2022
The Ottawa game never happened. It’s erased. This is the only game that matters right now. It was beautiful.
My friends, this is the last game recap of 2022. The next time I see you it’ll be 2023, so let me wish you health and happiness and strength and solidarity for next year. For me, I’m going drama-free in 2023, so tough shit to all the losers and haters out there, I can no longer hear you. Because I’m free of drama. That’s just how I roll, too bad if you can’t get on my level. DRAMA FREE!
Headline photo: Amy
