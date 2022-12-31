Alex Ovechkin scores 30th career hat trick in Capitals’ 9-2 win over Montreal Canadiens

Alex Ovechkin ended 2022 in style. The Capitals captain scored a hat trick against the Montreal Canadiens on New Year’s Eve.

The hatty came on Jake Allen and was Ovi’s 30th of his career.

The three-goal night gave Ovi 806 tallies in his career. He now trails Wayne Gretzky by 88 goals.

Goal 1

Ovi’s first goal, career goal no. 804, came at even strength in the second period. Ovi claimed an errant Habs pass and got into position near the crease. Eventually, Trevor van Riemsdyk sent a perfect sauce pass to Ovechkin for a one-timer. The goal made it 4-1.

Goal 2

Ovi’s second tally came from his office on the power play for career goal no. 805. He sent an 87 MPH one-timer past Allen after getting a pass into his wheelhouse from Erik Gustafsson. The third-period goal made it 6-2.

Goal 3

Ovechkin’s third goal, career no. 806, made it 9-2. Ovi made a power move down the left wing, shedding a Habs defenseman in the process, and scored on Allen in front of the net. That sent the hats flying onto the ice.

Ovechkin didn’t have much of a celebration with the game so lopsided.

Ovechkin, who scored a hat trick 18 days ago against the Chicago Blackhawks, now has the sixth most hat tricks in NHL history.

Ovechkin's 30 hat tricks are the sixth-most in NHL history (Wayne Gretzky: 50; Mario Lemieux: 40; Mike Bossy: 39; Brett Hull: 33; Phil Esposito: 32). — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 1, 2023

Ovi now has 26 goals, tying him for third in the NHL’s goals race. Only Connor McDavid (32) and Tage Thompson (27) have more. The Capitals’ captain is on pace for 54 goals this season.

Capitals fans would chant “We Want 10”, as in 10 goals, but they’d have to settle for nine goals and a hatty from the team’s greatest player.

Headline photo: @pennybacker/Twitter