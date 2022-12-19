Capitals vs Red Wings live analysis and updates (Dec. 19, 2022)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. Detroit Red Wings game on December 17, 2022.

The Washington Capitals were one of the toughest tickets in town on Monday. The Caps are hosting the Detroit Red Wings as Alex Ovechkin attempts for the third time to tie or pass Gordie Howe for second on the all-time goals list.

Two of Howe’s children, Mark and Marty, will be at Capital One Arena for the game. Expect crazy anticipation from the crowd any time Ovechkin has a good chance in the game and more Ovi chants.

Does he get history tonight? I think so. But you gotta watch along with us to find out.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington and has been picked up nationally on the NHL Network. Puck drop is a litte after 7 pm. The Capitals are wearing their blue W alternates tonight.

1st Period

Capitals start Milano-Kuznetsov-Mantha and Orlov-Jensen. Charlie Lindgren will face Ville Husso.

🚨 1-0 Red Wings. Nick Jensen with a terrible turnover to David Perron who scores easily in front of the net. It’s an unassisted goal at 7:30 of the first. That’s not quite how I foresaw things starting in my head.

🚨 2-0 Red Wings. Oskar Sundqvist scores on the power play after an unbelievable saucer pass through the crease by Jonatan Berggren.

Power play for Washington starting with 34.2 seconds remaining in the period. Is this it?

The Capitals are outshooting the Red Wings 10-6 and out-attempting them at 5v5, 17-13. The Red Wings have a slight edge in expected goals 0.63 to 0.62.

2nd Period

John Carlson has like a bazillon shots this period, but no goals.

Evgeny Kuznetsov draws a penalty… while trying to ice the puck? Capitals to the power play again. This time for the Red Wings having too many players on the ice.

OVI TO THE BACKHAND. OMG OFF THE POST.

🚨 2-1 Red Wings. Nic Dowd with a perfect shot to finally beat Husso. Erik Gustafsson almost blocked the shot skating through the crease. Why in the heck was he that low on the play???? The goal comes 15:35 into the period.

🚨 2-2 Red Wings. Nic Dowd scores again on the same shift 11 seconds later. The Caps entrance into the zone appeared to hit the meshing of the net. There was no replay. Officials didn’t call it back.

