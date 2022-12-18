Alex Ovechkin 800 goals merch arrives in NHL Shop

Note: RMNB will get a tiny percentage of anything purchased through the following NHL Shop links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you. It’s one of the easiest ways to support the site.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 800th career goal last week after scoring a hat trick against the Chicago Blackhawks. Ovechkin is one of only three players in NHL history to hit the mark, joining Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe.

Now the merch commemorating Ovi’s milestone has hit the NHL Store. You can view it all here.

The notable merch that available includes:

I already went ahead and asked for the limited-edition puck from Santa. We’ll see if he delivers.

Last week, there were also 800 goals bobbleheads released.

