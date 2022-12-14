Alex Ovechkin 800 goals bobbleheads released

Note: RMNB will get a tiny percentage of anything purchased through the following FOCO links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you. It’s one of the easiest ways to support the site.

Alex Ovechkin became the third player in NHL history to score 800 goals on Tuesday. Now the moment is being immortalized in bobblehead form.

FOCO has created two new Bighead bobbleheads of Ovechkin that feature the Capitals captain in the team’s away jersey and in a shooting pose. The regular version comes in a limited edition of 800 while a gold variant has a run of 108 (only one can be purchased per person).

You can view the Ovi bobbleheads here.

The base features the words 800 career goals and the date Ovechkin hit the mark, 12/13/22. The Capitals’ Weagle logo and Ovechkin’s name are also included.

Both bobbleheads stand approximately 10 inches tall. Both feature Ovi’s signature yellow laces and greying hair.

The bobbleheads are officially licensed by the NHL. FOCO says they will ship no later than 6/16/2023.

Preorder the Ovechkin bigheads bobblehead here or view all of FOCO’s Capitals merch.