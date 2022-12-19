Alex Ovechkin named NHL’s First Star of the Week after hitting 800 goals milestone

Alex Ovechkin was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week by the league for the week ending on December 18.

It’s the second week in a row a Capitals player has earned the honor — Charlie Lindgren was the other — and the second week in a row Tage Thompson has (questionably) finished second.

Ovechkin had five points in three games, including a hat trick against the Chicago Blackhawks. The third goal against the Blackhawks was Ovi’s 800th of his career.

Ovi also became the third player of all-time to have 18 consecutive 20-goal seasons, which is hard to wrap your mind around.

Per the Capitals, this is the 21st time in Ovechkin’s career that he has earned First Star/Player of the Week honors.

Minnesota Wild winger Mats Zuccarello got third star after notching eight points in four games (5g, 3a).

Here’s the full press release from the NHL:

Ovechkin, Thompson and Zuccarello Named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week NEW YORK (Dec. 19, 2022) — Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson and Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Dec. 18. FIRST STAR – ALEX OVECHKIN, LW, WASHINGTON CAPITALS Ovechkin tallied 3-2–5 in three games, highlighted by his historic 800th career goal, as the Capitals (16-13-4, 36 points) earned four of six possible points and climbed within one point of the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. Ovechkin opened the week by notching a hat trick and an assist in a 7-3 win at Chicago Dec. 13 — regular-season goals 798, 799 and 800 of his storied NHL career. He became just the third player in League history to reach the 800-goal milestone, joining Wayne Gretzky (894) and Gordie Howe (801). The Washington captain’s 800th goal also was his 20th of 2022-23, making him the third player in NHL history to record 18 consecutive 20-goal campaigns, following Howe (22) and Brendan Shanahan (19). Ovechkin later recorded an assist in a 2-1 loss to Dallas on Dec. 15 and did not reach the scoresheet in a 5-2 victory over Toronto Dec. 17, the Capitals’ sixth win in their past seven contests. The Great Eight resumes his quest to tie Howe for second place on the all-time goals list tonight vs. the club synonymous with Mr. Hockey’s legendary career, the Detroit Red Wings. SECOND STAR – TAGE THOMPSON, C, BUFFALO SABRES Thompson recorded eight points (four goals, four assists) in three games, including a pair of game-winning goals that bookended the week, as the Sabres (15-14-2, 32 points) went 3-0-0 and closed the gap on the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference to five points. Thompson recorded multiple points in each game, beginning with 2-1–3 in a 6-0 victory over Los Angeles on Dec. 13. The three-point night raised his season total to 23-21–44 in 29 games; the only players in Sabres history with more points before their 30th game of a campaign were team legends Pat LaFontaine (20-32–52 in 1992-93) and Gilbert Perreault (20-28–48 in 1974-75). Following a two-point effort (1-1–2) in a 4-2 win at Colorado Dec. 15, the Phoenix native enjoyed a successful homecoming to close the week, recording 1-2–3 in a 5-2 win over Arizona Dec. 17. Thompson notched his seventh three-point game this season – the only player with more is Edmonton’s Connor McDavid (nine). Thompson raised his season total to 25-24–49 in 31 games, ranking second League-wide in goals and third in points and shots (tie, 143). THIRD STAR – MATS ZUCCARELLO, RW, MINNESOTA WILD Zuccarello (5-3–8) recorded a point in each of his four games, matching a career high by extending his point streak to 10 games. His performance helped the Wild (18-11-2, 38 points) sweep a four-game homestand, extend their overall winning streak to five games and rise to third place in the Central Division standings. Zuccarello tallied an assist in a 2-1 win vs. Edmonton on Dec. 12 and a goal in a 4-2 win vs. Detroit on Dec. 14 before notching four points (3-1–4), his second career hat trick, in a 4-1 win vs. Chicago on Dec. 16. Zuccarello (Oslo, Norway), whose first three-goal performance was more than seven years ago (Oct. 30, 2015 w/ NYR), became the first Norwegian-born player in NHL history with multiple hat tricks. Oslo native Espen Knutsen is the only other Norwegian-born skater with one (Jan. 24, 2002 w/ CBJ). Zuccarello finished with week with 1-1–2 in a 4-2 win vs. Ottawa on Dec 18. Zuccarello has recorded 16 points (7-9–16) during his 10-game point streak and ranks second on the Wild with 36 points (14-22–36) in 31 games this season.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB