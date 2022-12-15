Ovi Jr turns Alex Ovechkin’s goal counter to 800 after tribute video

By Ian Oland
Four-year-old Sergei Ovechkin was given an adorable honor during the first period of the Capitals-Stars game.
Sergei turned his dad’s goal counter at Capital One Arena to 800 as proud mom Nastya videoed the moment in the background.
Ovi Jr. helps raise the 800 banner for his dad as The Great 8 celebrates another momentous milestone @CapitalOneArena #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/0m9K9OwjWB
— Annie Mae (@anniemaemedia) December 16, 2022
Ovi, who was sitting on the Capitals bench, saw what was happening and flashed a huge smile.
Ovi Jr. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/UJW1WYuYgN
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 16, 2022
So sweet!
#OviJr updating his dad's goal counter to #Gr800 is the content we all needed pic.twitter.com/EZ594lB4QQ
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 16, 2022
You're a star, #OviJr pic.twitter.com/rK5YXYvwTc
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 16, 2022
The goal counter update happened after Alex Ovechkin was honored by the Caps for scoring his 800th career goal Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Capitals posted a tribute video on the jumbotron.
8️⃣0️⃣0️⃣#Gr800 | @LeidosInc pic.twitter.com/8oXIdqOSGX
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 14, 2022
It immediately got a roaring standing ovation from the Caps crowd.
Standing O for Alex Ovechkin. #Caps pic.twitter.com/oIwobQyW6c
— Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) December 16, 2022
Check out this awesome pic from friend of the blog, Matt Pennybacker, which shows Ovi waving to the crowd.
The last person to update the goal counter was Capitals’ fan and season ticket holder Laura Olsen. Laura turned the counter to 796 after Ovi scored an empty-net goal in the final seconds of the Caps-Kraken. Slapshot was at ice level preparing to wave the Capitals victory flag at the buzzer.
Full Coverage of Alex Ovechkin’s 800th Goal
Headline photo: Matt Pennybacker
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On