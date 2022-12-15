Ovi Jr turns Alex Ovechkin’s goal counter to 800 after tribute video

Four-year-old Sergei Ovechkin was given an adorable honor during the first period of the Capitals-Stars game.

Sergei turned his dad’s goal counter at Capital One Arena to 800 as proud mom Nastya videoed the moment in the background.

Ovi Jr. helps raise the 800 banner for his dad as The Great 8 celebrates another momentous milestone @CapitalOneArena #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/0m9K9OwjWB — Annie Mae (@anniemaemedia) December 16, 2022

Ovi, who was sitting on the Capitals bench, saw what was happening and flashed a huge smile.

So sweet!

#OviJr updating his dad's goal counter to #Gr800 is the content we all needed pic.twitter.com/EZ594lB4QQ — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 16, 2022

The goal counter update happened after Alex Ovechkin was honored by the Caps for scoring his 800th career goal Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Capitals posted a tribute video on the jumbotron.

It immediately got a roaring standing ovation from the Caps crowd.

Check out this awesome pic from friend of the blog, Matt Pennybacker, which shows Ovi waving to the crowd.

The last person to update the goal counter was Capitals’ fan and season ticket holder Laura Olsen. Laura turned the counter to 796 after Ovi scored an empty-net goal in the final seconds of the Caps-Kraken. Slapshot was at ice level preparing to wave the Capitals victory flag at the buzzer.

Full Coverage of Alex Ovechkin’s 800th Goal

Headline photo: Matt Pennybacker