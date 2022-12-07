Capitals vs Flyers live analysis and updates (Dec. 7, 2022)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers game on December 7, 2022.

The Washington Capitals are finally out of Canada and back on the east coast for the final game of their season-long six-game road trip.

Tonight, the Capitals are at Wells Fargo Center to take on Metropolitan Division-rival, the Philadelphia Flyers and it’s a big one. Both teams are near each other in the standings — the Caps sit in sixth (26 points) and the Flyers are seventh (23) — and both teams have a negative goal differential (WSH -11, PHI -21). The Flyers are just three points behind the Caps in the standings despite recently snapping a 10-game losing streak on November 29.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington and puck drop is a little after 7 pm. It’s Star Wars night at the arena.

Lines

1st Period

Capitals start Ovechkin-Strome-Sheary and Gustafsson-Carlson. Lindgren is in net facing Carter Hart.

TJ Oshie takes the first penalty – a hooking call.

The Capitals went the first seven minutes without a shot on goal. The Flyers out-shot them 5-0.

Conor Sheary to the box for hooking Travis Sanheim.

🚨 1-0 Flyers. Kevin Hayes scores on the power play. The goal came at the 15:46 mark of the period.

Alex Ovechkin hits the crossbar while the Flyers have a delayed penalty. Lukas Sedlak got the penalty for tripping Ovi. Capitals get no shots on the resulting PP. Flyers had the more dangerous chances.

Worst 5v5 goals differential in the league as of 12/6/2022 pic.twitter.com/oEUNsgnTEB — Ian Oland (@ianoland) December 8, 2022

Capitals draw another penalty on the Flyers with 10 seconds remaining in the period. MacEwen tripped TVR.

The first period was mostly unwatchable.

5v5 Shot attempts

9 PHI

8 WSH

Shots

7 PHI

4 WSH

2nd Period

Flyers play box plus one on Ovi and Capitals are unable to score on the PP.

Another power play for the Caps.

🚨 1-1. TJ Oshie scores from the bumper spot of the power play on a one-timer. The Capitals benefitted from one of the Flyers’ PK’ers breaking their stick.

This game continues to be punishing to watch. The Capitals lead in shots 16-15 and the Flyers have the 5v5 shot attempts advantage, 29-25.

