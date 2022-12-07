‘Capitals Winter at The Wharf’ will feature ice skating, watch parties, and team-themed beverages

The Wharf Ice Rink located on Transit Pier is getting another Capitals-themed makeover this winter. Located on the Potomac, DC’s only over-water rink is ready to rock some more red with two and a half months of Capitals Winter at the Wharf.

On Wednesday, the two parties announced the goings on that will last from December 8 through February 25.

According to the team, The Wharf Ice Rink will feature Capitals rink panels, a Capitals-themed ice resurfacer, and Capitals and Rock the Rink branding throughout the surrounding area.

There are plans to hold two Rock the Rink Skates and away-game viewing parties, featuring giveaways, Capitals-themed beverages, and a DJ that will take place on January 11 and February 11. During the viewing parties, Capitals games will be shown on a jumbotron at The Wharf and fans who attend either skate in Capitals jerseys or gear will receive $5 off rink admission.

Outside of Cantina Bambina, there will also be three 12-foot-wide Capitals igloos open to the public and featuring a unique hockey-themed experience and drink specials.

The igloos each fit up to four guests. Those guests can check out fun games at the Wharf Ice Rink Skate shop and drinks and snacks can be purchased at the Cantina Bambina concession window.

The Wharf Ice Rink is open to the public Wednesday through Sunday and the hours are below.

The Wharf Ice Rink webpage also lists special holiday hours and the price of admission.

Hours of Operation

Monday-Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday-Friday: 4pm-10pm

Saturday: 12pm-10pm

Sunday: 12pm-8pm Special Holiday Hours

December 7: Closed for a private event

December 23: 12pm-10pm

December 24: 12pm-6pm

December 25: 12pm-8pm

December 26-30: 12pm-10pm

December 31: 12pm-8pm

January 16: 12pm-5pm

February 20: 12pm-5pm Admission

Adult: $13

Youth (12 & Under): $10

Senior (65+)/Military (Valid ID Required) – $11

Skate Rental: $7

Group Rate (10 or more) includes skate rental: $15

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals: