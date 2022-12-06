Hendrix Lapierre leads Hershey Bears in points, tied for team lead in goals early in rookie season

HERSHEY, PA — Capitals’ 2020 first-round pick Hendrix Lapierre continued his hot start to the 2022-23 season in the Hershey Bears’s 7-3 loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Sunday.

Lapierre scored a sensational goal in the second period. And the tally not only made Lapierre the Bears’ leading point-scorer but also put him in a three-way tie for the team’s goal-scoring lead.

Lapierre is doing this in his first season in the AHL as a 20-year-old.

Lappy’s goal came while the Bears’ were on a five-on-three power play. The center prospect collected a Baby Pens’ clear from Zach Fucale and then his slick skating took care of the rest. Lapierre skated through two defenders to gain entry in the zone and then ripped a shot from the slot that beat goaltender Filip Lindberg clean. Fucale got the primary assist.

The goal was Lapierre’s sixth of the season, tying him with veteran Mike Vecchione and Ethen Frank. The point was also his 15th of the 2022-23 campaign, one better than Vecchione and Mason Morelli.

I asked Lapierre how he would evaluate his first professional seasons so far and what it meant to already be atop the team’s leaderboard.

“At the start, there’s a little bit of inconsistency just trying to find your game, trying to see what it’s like and play the right way,” he said. “I just wanted to gain everybody’s trust. I arrived as a young guy. I have to show what I’m made of. I thought so far it’s been good. I don’t consider myself a goal scorer so I guess I’ll be happy if they go in, but I think I’m making plays and trying to play as good as I can. I still think there’s a step I can take still. I think I’m progressing. Every day I’m getting better and learning new stuff.”

Lapierre has been centering the third line with Morelli and Henrik Rybinski on the wings.

Lapierre’s goal and points totals can be traced back to how aggressive he’s been at creating offense. He’s already had five games with four shots or more, including a season-high six in the second game of the season. His 52 shots on goal lead all Bears players.

Lapierre, who scored his first NHL goal last season, is one of two recent first-round picks by the Capitals that are centers and could end up forming part of the team’s new core for years to come. Connor McMichael was recently sent down to Hershey after being scratched and getting little ice time on the wing from Peter Laviolette.

“I think they both need time,” Capitals GM Brian MacLellan said when asked about their progress. “I think it’s perfect (they are in Hershey). I think it’s taken us a while McMichael into this spot. But I watched part of (his most recent) game – he’s killing penalties, he’s playing center, a little power play. He’s getting a lot of good ice time. Hopefully his game can grow and his confidence can grow. We’ll see where he is at the end of the year.”

Like all young prospects, Lapierre still needs to grow more into his body. He also appears to be fine-tuning how he plays in the system and without the puck. But the stick-handling, skating ability, and shot are close to or NHL-ready already.

“It’s not going to be perfect all the time,” Lapierre said. “Tonight’s (team result) wasn’t good but personally I felt like I made some plays. I’m just trying to get used to the pro life and the lifestyle.”

Headline photo: Kyle Mace/Hershey Bears