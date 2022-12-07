Alex Ovechkin to make cameo in second season of Russian comedy TV show ‘Evgenich’

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has shown off his acting chops in commercials during his storied NHL career. Now, he’s taking those skills to a Russian comedy television series.

In late November, Friday!, an all-Russian entertainment TV channel, debuted a trailer for the second season of their comedy series Evgenich.

You’ll notice a familiar face towards the middle of the clip.

In the trailer, a team of players wearing Alex Ovechkin masks can be seen standing on the ice. Then the masked man, creepily in the foreground, takes off his mask to reveal he is, surprise (!), Alex Ovechkin.

Ovechkin is also shown interacting with several others at a recording studio.

The network’s website describes the show’s premise as the following via a Google Translation.

The legendary music producer Evgenich wrote all the hits of the 90s, to which the stadiums and the first persons of the country danced. But after the scandalous incident on the “Song of the Year”, Evgenich left the stage and went underground. Many believed that a bold point was put on his career. But after 30 years, he will return to write new hits for Russian stars: Buzova, Milokhin, Lolita, Bilan and many others.

In the show, one of Evgenich’s friends from the 90s, Viktor Vorokhov tries to help the washed-up producer by supplying him with food and bringing clients to Evgenich’s basement recording studio.

Ovi appears to be one of those clients as he shows off his supreme rapping ability in the clip.

The man behind the Evgenich character is Sergei Shukov, the lead singer of the Russian pop and dance group Hands Up!. The show premieres on Wednesday in Russia.

Screenshot via Friday!