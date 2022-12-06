Nicklas Backstrom continues rehab at Capitals practice facility with Tom Wilson

Nicklas Backstrom continued his rehab from major offseason surgery at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, Tuesday. He was joined on the ice by fellow injured teammates Tom Wilson and Beck Malenstyn. All three donned blue non-contact jerseys.

The Swedish playmaker has yet to play this season after having hip resurfacing surgery over the summer. Backstrom’s personal trainer Andreas Öhgren returned to the Capitals practice facility and posted the latest update on Backstrom’s process on his Instagram story.

“Rehab is going great, Öhgren told RMNB. “So far so good.”

The last we saw of Backstrom before this workout on Tuesday was when he got in some shooting work with assistant coach Blaine Forsythe a few days before Thanksgiving. His first practice with the team this season, in a non-contact jersey, came a couple of days prior.

Caps general manager Brian MacLellan was asked about Backstrom’s progress before watching his team take on the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

“Yeah, he’s progressing well,” MacLellan said. “There’s been no setbacks, so it’s positive. I don’t know where it ends up but everything has been positive so far.

“I’m saying he is doing really well and his rehab is going well,” he continued. “I don’t know that it has been tested, we would like to see him in a practice and contact. That will come in the next little bit, I hope.”

A source previously told RMNB that it’s believed the Capitals center is personally targeting a return early in 2023.

It has also been previously stated that Wilson was looking toward a return around mid-December and that date is coming up pretty soon. Malenstyn on the other hand was given a six-to-eight-week timeline after having surgery on a broken finger in early November.

“Tom’s good, too,” MacLellan said regarding his big winger. “I don’t have an exact date. We’ll get a better picture in the next few weeks. Mid-December, we’ll have a pretty good idea. We can be more certain on it then.”

If Backstrom, Wilson, and Malenstyn can all return to form, their additions to the Capitals would be a massive boost as the team tries to make the playoffs for a ninth straight season. The Capitals currently sit 12th in the Eastern Conference standings and sixth in the Metropolitan Division, trailing first-place New Jersey by 15 points.

