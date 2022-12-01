Capitals vs Kraken live analysis and updates (Dec. 1, 2022)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. Seattle Kraken game on December 1, 2022.

It’s Game 2 of RMNB: After Dark, my friends. Tonight, the Capitals take on the Kraken in Seattle. It’s only the second time the Caps have played at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Capitals are coming off a 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks where Alex Ovechkin scored twice and passed Wayne Gretzky for the most road goals in NHL history.

What to watch for? The Seattle Kraken are not suck anymore. They’re sitting in second place of the Pacific Division (14-5-3) this season. They’re 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and on a six-game heater.

A reminder: Former Capital Andre Burakovsky is one of the stars on the Kraken. He recently scored the game-winner in Seattle’s NINE TO EIGHT overtime victory over the LA Kings.

The Kraken’s creepy, non-sea-monster mascot is named Buoy. So if you see a big troll, that’s not you dreaming – that’s really happening on your TV.

Puck drop is a little after 10 pm on NBC Sports Washington. It worked last time so… Crash the bed / Snoar moar goals!

1st Period

Locker has already admitted to drinking way too much Tim Horton’s. The Capitals start Milano-Kuznetsov-Oshie and Fehervary-Jensen. Philipp Grubauer is starting against Darcy Kuemper: two Stanley Cup champs!

🚨 1-0 Capitals. Martin Fehervary winds up and fires a slap shot over Philipp Grubauer’s left pad. What a rip! The goal came at 7:36 of the period. Fehervary now has goals in consecutive games. (Tuesday he scored an empty-netter.)

Capitals follow up the goal by giving up a breakaway to the Kraken.

TJ Oshie just rocked Brandon Tanev with a big hit. Yanni Gourde came in to defend his teammate and Oshie dropped the gloves. The fight lasted about a minute. There weren’t too many big punches landed but a lot were attempted.

Jordan Eberle whistled for tripping. The Capitals will get their first power play of the night.

Jordan Eberle whistled for tripping. The Capitals will get their first power play of the night.