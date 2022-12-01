NHL announces 2023 Stadium Series game between Capitals and Hurricanes will now be broadcast on ABC

The NHL announced a network adjustment to the Washington Capitals’ scheduled matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2023 NHL Stadium Series game on Thursday.

The big outdoor battle slated for February 18 was originally planned to be broadcast on ESPN but has now been moved to network TV on ABC.

Broadcast Schedule Updates:

▪️ The 2023 NHL #StadiumSeries game between the @Capitals and @Canes on Feb. 18 will now be broadcast on @ABCNetwork in the U.S. (originally ESPN).

▪️ The Jan. 24 @GoldenKnights / @NJDevils game will now begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.https://t.co/3uu0XmUkVY pic.twitter.com/9qqc0SCVFj — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 1, 2022

The change now gives the Caps four games this season that will air on ABC. Those games come on February 11 against the Bruins, this February 18 Stadium Series game, February 25 against the New York Rangers, and March 25 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Here’s the full press release from the NHL:

U.S. Broadcast Schedule Update: 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series to Be Broadcast on ABC NEW YORK (Dec. 1, 2022) – The NHL® announced today the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will now be broadcast on ABC in the United States. The regular-season outdoor game between the Washington Capitals and the host Carolina Hurricanes is set for Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. and will start at 8 p.m. ET. Originally scheduled to air on ESPN, the game will now be broadcast on ABC and ESPN+ in the United States. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet 360, SN NOW and TVA Sports2. In addition, the NHL announced today a time change to the Vegas Golden Knights-New Jersey Devils regular-season game scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Prudential Center. The game, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, will now begin at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu in the United States.

Screenshot: NHL