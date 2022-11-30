Andre Burakovsky scores overtime-winning goal in Seattle Kraken’s outrageous 9-8 victory over Los Angeles Kings

Former Washington Capitals winger Andre Burakovsky starred in one of the most insane offensive games of the 2022-23 season, Tuesday.

The Seattle Kraken beat the Los Angeles Kings 9-8 — nine to eight — in overtime. Those 17 goals were tied for the most in an NHL game in the 21st century.

Burakovsky scored twice in the game, including the overtime-winner .

Twelve goals were scored inside Crypto.com Arena before the game was even half an hour old. Burakovsky waited the longest from a Seattle perspective to get on the board as he scored both of his goals in the latter half of the action. His first came via a behind-the-net feed from Alex Wennberg.

The 27-year-old winger took the pass from his Swedish countryman, took a couple of steps toward the slot, and fired home the Kraken’s eighth goal from the right faceoff dot. It gave the Kraken an 8-6 lead and was also his eighth goal of the season.

After two goals from LA defensemen Sean Durzi and Mikey Anderson forced the game to overtime, Burakovsky stopped the bleeding for both sides on a 4-on-3 power play opportunity.

In about the exact same spot he scored his previous goal, the 2018 and 2022 Stanley Cup champion received a pass from Jordan Eberle and rifled home his ninth goal of the season to win the game for Seattle.

BURAKOVSKY WINS IT. 9-8 KRAKEN. WHAT A GAME. pic.twitter.com/5szRUu7ipa — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 30, 2022

The nine goals from the Kraken set a franchise record for most goals in a game. In total, 44 points were dished out to players from both teams which included three assists for former Capitals defenseman Justin Schultz and a goal and an assist for former Capitals forward Daniel Sprong.

The two teams combined to fire 65 shots on goal (LA: 35; SEA: 30). The three goaltenders who suited up, Seattle’s Martin Jones (.771) and LA’s Jonathan Quick (.643) and Cal Petersen (.750), combined to stop only 74 percent of shots.

Surprisingly, the eight goals given up by Seattle netminder Martin Jones in the victory is not the NHL record for most goals given up by a goalie in a win.

That record belongs to five goaltenders who gave up nine goals in a win for their clubs. The “top backstops” there are Tim Bernhardt, John Garrett, Connie Dion, Bert Gardiner, and Bert Lindsay. The majority of their games occurred before World War II had officially ended with Lindsay’s even coming as far back as 1917.

The @SeattleKraken and @LAKings combined for 17 goals Tuesday, marking the 12th regular-season game in the past 35 years to feature at least as many.#NHLStats: https://t.co/6Nyqr1Q5vt pic.twitter.com/Jmi6hlpfSM — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 30, 2022

Here are the full game highlights.

Next up for the Kraken is a date at home against Burakovsky’s former mates on the Washington Capitals. The two “Washington-based” clubs will do battle on Thursday inside Climate Pledge Arena for just the second time ever.

