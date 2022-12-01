Hunter Shepard becomes first Hershey Bears player to earn AHL Goalie of the Month honors since Braden Holtby in 2012

Hunter Shepard just joined some exclusive company in Hershey.

The 27-year-old prospect was named the AHL’s Goalie of the Month for November after going undefeated in six starts (6-0-0 record). Shepard posted a 1.63 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage for the Chocolate and White, stopping 147 of the 157 shots he faced.

Shepard’s play comes as he is the Bears’ backup goaltender behind Zach Fucale this season.

.@AHLWranglers forward Matthew Phillips, @IAWild rookie Sammy Walker, and @TheHersheyBears goaltender Hunter Shepard have been selected as the AHL award winners for November 🏅 📝: https://t.co/dorTAJcI1B pic.twitter.com/OQMZDRQeVm — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) December 1, 2022

Shepard’s scintillating November stats were aided by a four-game stretch where have gave up only one goal per game.

Nov. 12: 2-1 victory over Bridgeport (27 saves)

2-1 victory over Bridgeport (27 saves) Nov. 19: 6-1 victory over Hartford (18 saves)

6-1 victory over Hartford (18 saves) Nov. 23: 2-1 victory at Springfield (26 saves)

2-1 victory at Springfield (26 saves) Nov. 25: 2-1 victory at Hartford (30 saves)

Shepard made a diving glove stop against the Thunderbirds on Nov. 23 (after being run over behind the net) that earned him an appearce on ESPN Sportscenter’s Top 10 list, too.

We're thankful for a lot of things. @shepDadyy is near the top of the list. His amazing save was #2 on @ESPN Sportscenter's #SCTop10! pic.twitter.com/kgrTZ8jCv6 — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) November 24, 2022

According to the Bears, Shepard is the first Hershey goalie to receive the award since Braden Holtby in 2012.

Shepard was first signed by the Capitals in July 2021 and will be an unrestricted free agent after this season. Shepard was a standout in college at University of Minnesota Duluth.

Here’s the press release from the Bears:

HUNTER SHEPARD NAMED AHL GOALIE OF THE MONTH FOR NOVEMBER Netminder went 6-0 in November, becomes first Bear to win award since Braden Holtby in 2012 (Hershey, PA- December 1, 2022) – The American Hockey League announced today that Hunter Shepard of the Hershey Bears has been named the AHL Goalie of the Month for November. Shepard, 27, recorded a perfect 6-0-0 record in six starts during the month, posting a 1.63 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage for the Chocolate and White. He stopped 147-of-157 shots, and his strong play has helped the Bears climb to top of the AHL standings. Shepard opened November with a 30-save performance in a 4-3 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Nov. 6. He then allowed only one goal in each of his next four starts, including 2-1 victories over Bridgeport (27 saves) on Nov. 12, at Springfield (26 saves) on Nov. 23, and at Hartford (30 saves) on Nov. 25. In the Nov. 23 game, he made a diving glove save that earned him the #2 play on ESPN Sportscenter Top 10. Shepard finished the month leading Hershey to a 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins on Nov. 29. Shepard is the first Bears netminder to earn this honor since future NHL All-Star Braden Holtby was named the AHL Goalie of the Month nearly 10 years ago in December 2012. In eight appearances with the Bears this season, Shepard has a record of 6-0-2 and ranks second in the AHL with a 1.83 goals-against average and third with a .932 save percentage. The native of Cohasset, Minn., is 14-3-2 in 20 games with Hershey over three pro seasons, with a 1.80 goals-against average, a .934 save percentage and three shutouts. Shepard played four seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, winning national championships in 2018 and 2019.

Headline photo: Kyle Mace/Hershey Bears