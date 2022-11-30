Pittsburgh Penguins announce Kris Letang out indefinitely after suffering stroke

The Pittsburgh Penguins just announced some shocking, unfortunate news. Veteran defenseman Kris Letang will be out indefinitely after having a stroke.

The Pens revealed the scary diagnosis on their website in a press release Wednesday afternoon.

Kris Letang is out indefinitely after suffering a stroke on Monday. Letang is not experiencing any lasting effects of the stroke and will continue to undergo a series of tests over the next week. https://t.co/dQeKuhrBH2 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 30, 2022

“Kris reported symptoms to the training staff on Monday and was immediately taken to the hospital for testing,” Penguins GM Ron Hextall said. “The test results were shocking to hear, but we are grateful that Kris is doing well. We are thankful to the medical staff and the physicians at UPMC. He is a warrior on the ice, but first and foremost, he is a son, father, husband and friend. His health is our number one priority.”

According to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo, Letang “called head athletic trainer Chris Stewart on Monday, saying he had a migraine and that something didn’t feel right.” Head team physician Dr. Dharmesh Vyas then immediately sent him to the hospital, where tests revealed he had a stroke.

The team made sure to note that Letang is not experiencing any lasting effects of the stroke and will continue to undergo tests over the coming week to ensure that remains the case. As of right now, his condition is not believed to be career-threatening.

“I am fortunate to know my body well enough to recognize when something isn’t right,” Letang added. “While it is difficult to navigate this issue publicly, I am hopeful it can raise awareness. It is important for me that my teammates, family and the fans know that I am okay. I am optimistic that I will be back on the ice soon.”

This is the second time in his career Letang will be forced out of action due to having a stroke. After playing 34 games during the 2013-14 campaign, Letang missed six weeks recovering from his first one. During that initial time period out of the lineup, testing revealed that he was born with a very small hole in the wall of his heart.

“Although the small defect in the wall is apparent in all individuals, it typically closes on its own in most people,” the Penguins wrote in their release. “Since his initial stroke eight years ago, he has played 543 regular-season games and made 69 playoff appearances.”

After re-signing with the team in July to a six-year, $36.6 million contract, Letang has recorded 12 points in 21 games for the Pens so far this season. The deal is expected to take him to the end of his NHL career.

Get well soon, Kris!

Screenshot via @penguins/Twitter