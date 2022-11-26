Capitals vs Devils live blog and updates (Nov. 26, 2022)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils game on November 26, 2022.

The Washington Capitals will take their longest win streak of the season (two games) into Newark tonight to take on the New Jersey Devils. It will be a difficult test. The Devils have won 14 of their last 15 games and are led by [checks notes] discarded former Capitals Jonas Siegenthaler and Vitek Vanecek.

Both teams may have weary legs. The Capitals are coming off one of their best games of the season — dare I say an almost-full-60 — a 3-0 shutout victory over the Calgary Flames on Friday. New Jersey defeated the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 last night.

Tonight’s game marks the beginning of a Capitals’ six-game, 12-day that will take them into Canada and Seattle before ending in Philly.

Puck drop is a little after 7 pm on NBC Sports Washington. Charlie Lindgren will start against Vanecek.

Lines

It’s all very familiar… here is your #NJDevils lineup from warmups against the Capitals: pic.twitter.com/dHsUEbzvXt — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) November 26, 2022

1st Period

Capitals start the fourth line of Protas-Dowd-Hathaway and Fehervary-Jensen. Capitals get the first power play. Vanecek makes a stop on Marcus Johansson on a semi-breakaway.

Vitek Vanecek made several big stops early with his pad, including one on Alex Ovechkin.

THEYRE NOT YOUR REAL FRIENDS pic.twitter.com/X41J8bbyQC — ☃️ super festive em (@e_munson) November 27, 2022

Marcus Johansson hits the crossbar on a two-on-one.

Alex Ovechkin takes a slashing penalty giving the Devils their first power play.

🚨 1-0 Devils. Nico Hischier scores on a rebound on the power play. The goal came at the 9:04 mark of the first period.

The Capitals had some pretty impressive offense and zone time in the first period but they could not solve Vitek Vanecek.

The Caps out-shot the Devils 10-7 and out-attempted them at 5v5, 17-6.

2nd Period

The Devils’ Nathan Bastian appears to be injured.

Nathan Bastian is not back as the #NJDevils hit the ice for the second period. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) November 27, 2022

🚨 2-0 Devils. Jack Hughes. Erik Gustafsson decided to let Hughes do whatever he wanted on a two-on-one and the Devils superstar banked the puck off Lindgren and in. The goal came 5:59 into the period.

🚨 3-0 Devils. Jack Hughes from no-angle. Unbelievable shot. Picked the corner.

Garnet Hathaway with what appears to be a head hit on Michael McLeod in the neutral zone. He gets called for interference.

The Capitals are outshooting the Devils 23-20 and out-attempting them at 5v5, 40-22. The Capitals are bringing a lot of heat, but Vitek Vanecek is answering all of it. Devils also have 19 blocked shots to the Capitals’ 3.

